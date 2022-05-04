Fresh Trade Ideas for Every Eliminated 2022 NBA Playoff Team

6 of 8

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Trade: Zion Williamson, Devonte' Graham and Jaxson Hayes to Charlotte for Miles Bridges (via sign-and-trade), Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, 2022 first-round pick (via NOP) and two future first-round picks

Let's pause for a few deep breaths before getting started here; Pelicans fans are gonna need them.

Trading away a franchise talent is never easy. Doing it before said centerpiece turns 22 might actually be against the law in certain jurisdictions.

All of that said, does anyone feel great about Williamson's relationship with the Pelicans? He never suited up this season and has made just 85 appearances since the Pels picked him atop the 2019 draft. A slew of uncomfortable reports about his conditioning, professionalism and unwillingness to engage with teammates trail behind him. Oh, and his family members might want him out of New Orleans, so add that to the list of thorny issues at play.

He is eligible for an extension this offseason, and despite posting max-contract-caliber numbers when he plays, New Orleans doesn't sound eager to fork over that kind of cash.

"Obviously, that conversation is going to be one that will be a challenge," executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said, per NOLA.com's Christian Clark. "When it's time to have that, we'll have it. And right now what we're focused on is him being healthy, and (being in) kind of elite condition to play basketball and we'll start there."

Is all of this enough for the Pels to seriously consider splitting with Williamson? Probably not, but you can easily argue it's worth a thought. If they saw enough in the rest of this core—they played .500 basketball after CJ McCollum's debut and pushed the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns to six games—they might want to prioritize putting those players in the best position for success.

New Orleans fans might hate the idea, but as Alvin Gentry once put it, this would be a haul, folks. Bridges could form one of the league's better forward tandems with Brandon Ingram, and Rozier would perk up the offense with shot-making and table-setting. Washington connects a lot of dots as a do-it-all combo big, and the picks give New Orleans three lottery tickets in the trade.

Would Charlotte consider such a massive shift? For the chance to pair Williamson with rising star LaMelo Ball, it might. They'd be bulldozers in the open floor, and their aerial connections could be equally electric in the half court. Tack on Hayes as a possible fix to the Hornets' interior issues and bring Graham back to Buzz City as a spot-up sharpshooter, and there could be enough for the front office to bite.