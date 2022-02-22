JJ Redick Says Zion Williamson Is a 'Detached Teammate' After CJ McCollum Comments

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

JJ Redick didn't have flattering comments about New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson after CJ McCollum said he hadn't spoken with Williamson personally following his trade to the Pelicans.

Redick argued Tuesday on First Take that McCollum's comments are part of a "pattern of behavior with Zion that we are seeing again and again." Having spent a season-and-a-half with New Orleans, Redick also described Williamson as a "detached teammate."

His comments begin at the 1:03 mark:

