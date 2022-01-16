Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Badly Wants Mavs' Jalen Brunson Entering 2022 NBA Deadline

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The New York Knicks have reportedly contacted the Dallas Mavericks about a trade for point guard Jalen Brunson, and he remains on their radar, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"They want him bad," an NBA source told Berman.

Berman also noted multiple Knicks connections with Jalen's father, Rick Brunson, who spent nine years in the NBA. He was a client of current Knicks president Leon Rose before serving as an assistant under current head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Jalen Brunson is in his fourth NBA season and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

The 2018 second-round draft pick is in the midst of his best season in the NBA, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Though his role was unclear earlier in the season, Brunson has started his last 18 games and is averaging 18.3 points and 6.7 assists in this stretch.

This could be a valuable addition for the Knicks as they seek a true point guard to lead the offense.

Derrick Rose remains out with an ankle injury, and Kemba Walker has been inconsistent since joining the team in the offseason, leaving Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley to share time out of position as lead guards.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Power forward Julius Randle currently leads the team with 5.0 assists per game.

Brunson, a New Jersey native, might be the perfect fit in New York, although it doesn't mean he will come cheap.

Even as a pending free agent, the Mavericks likely won't want to give away a starter as they push for the playoffs. Dallas enters Sunday fifth in the Western Conference at 24-19, while the presence of Luka Doncic will make this a scary team in the postseason.

It might take a significant offer to lure Brunson to the Knicks.