2022 NFL Rookie Awards from Bleacher Report Staff

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons (2 votes)

In a bit of a surprise, Ridder edged Kenny Pickett for the most passing yards among the rookies. Moton and Davenport voted for the former, while Sobleski picked the latter.

Davenport explained why he chose Ridder over Pickett.

"At first glance, Pickett feels like an easy pick here," he said. "After all, he's the only quarterback that was drafted in the first round. But Pickett wasn't my No. 1 QB or the No. 1 QB, per Bleacher Report's scouting department. Ridder was.

"The Falcons got ridiculous value in Round 3 with Ridder. Just like Russell Wilson, who beat out Matt 'Clipboard King' Flynn in 2012, Ridder is a third-round QB who is going to beat out Marcus Mariota in Atlanta. In three years, the biggest takeaway at quarterback from this class will be 'why wasn't Ridder the first quarterback drafted?'"

While Falcons head coach Arthur Smith plans to hand the offense over to Mariota, he didn't definitively call him the opening-week starter.

"As with any position, the best guy is going to play," Smith said via The Athletic's Josh Kendall. "With Marcus being the veteran, that's the way it'll go for now."

When Smith took over as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans in 2019, the team benched Mariota for Ryan Tannehill. If Mariota struggles again, Smith might demote the veteran signal-caller for Ridder, who's also mobile (he had 2,180 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns in college) and just led the Cincinnati Bearcats to the College Football Playoff.

Over the last two years with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mariota threw only 30 passes in the regular season and dealt with injuries. Given the veteran quarterback's rust and durability issues, we could see Ridder sooner than later.

Others Receiving Votes: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers (1 vote)