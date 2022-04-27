Patriots' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Bill Belichick needs to rework the New England Patriots defense.

The 2022 NFL draft seems like the perfect time for Belichick to inject young players into an aging unit that lost a few key pieces in the offseason.

A slew of defensive prospects should be available to the Patriots with the No. 21 overall pick, including some from Georgia's top-rated defense.

Defense will likely be the direction taken at No. 21 because of the team's needs at linebacker and cornerback, but there is one curveball the Patriots could throw.

New England needs help on the offensive interior after the departures of Ted Karras and Shaq Mason. It could go that route if it feels like the right prospect is there at No. 21.