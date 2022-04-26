2022 NFL Draft: Highlighting Last-Minute Fallers Down Big Boards

0 of 6

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFL draft is always interesting because of the uncertainty surrounding it.

Fans and analysts alike spend months trying to predict how things will unfold, only to be wrong on the vast majority of picks. Surprise selections and trades can quickly throw off the most carefully constructed mock draft, but there's another element in play: secrecy.

Teams don't like to lay bare their draft intentions, and the media and front-office decision-makers often have different views of prospects. When players seem to suddenly fall down or rise up boards just before the draft, it isn't always an indication that teams have changed their opinions. In many cases, inside info is finally coming to light, and outsiders are finally catching up with how teams truly feel.

Here, we're going to examine some of the 2022 draft's top prospects whose stocks appear to be sliding entering draft week. While everything must be taken with a grain of salt—it's still smoke-screen season, after all—recent rumors and reports suggest teams aren't as high on these players as some may have believed.

Here, we'll dive into both current and past evaluations, along with any relevant recent buzz.