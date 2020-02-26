Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt Arrested on Family Violence, Other Misdemeanor Charges

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 31: Devonte Wyatt #95 of the Georgia Bulldogs watches from the sideline during a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was arrested Tuesday night stemming from an alleged altercation at McWhorter Hall. 

Per Marc Weiszer and Ryne Dennis of OnlineAthens.com, Wyatt was charged with three misdemeanors including family violence, criminal trespass and damage to property. 

The charges stem from an incident Friday night, when Wyattis said to have kicked open a door in an attempt to exit a room at McWhorter Hall after he was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman. 

"I"m disappointed in the misconduct...outlined in the incident report," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, via Weiszer.  This is not indicative of the behavior we expect from our student-athletes who represent the University of Georgia and our football program. We will address it internally in the appropriate way.” 

Wyatt was booked into Clarke County Jail at 11:35 p.m. local time and had his bond set at $1,500. 

A Georgia native, Wyatt played one season at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to the University of Georgia in January 2018. He has appeared in 25 of the Bulldogs' 28 games over the past two seasons. 

