Saints' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

Kendall Warner/Associated Press

There are several teams with two picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. The New Orleans Saints recently joined that group when they acquired the No. 19 pick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to add to the No. 16 overall selection they acquired previously from the Indianapolis Colts.

So, what are the Saints going to do with those two early selections? There are a lot of different possibilities. And it starts with whether they want to draft a quarterback or if they're content with veterans Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton at the position moving forward.

"I don't think they made that trade with the intention of moving up for a quarterback or even using one of those two on a quarterback," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said, per ESPN's Mike Triplett.

Of course, draft plans can change. And it's always possible New Orleans could shift its mindset and go for a QB early.

With that in mind, here are some top players the Saints should target in the first round of this year's draft on Thursday.