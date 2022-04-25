Ravens' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

The Baltimore Ravens narrowly missed the playoffs in 2021, falling to 8-9 after starting quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a serious ankle injury. Heading into December, Baltimore was 8-3.

Injuries were a problem for the Ravens all season, as running backs Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill were lost before Week 1, along with starting corner Marcus Peters. Fellow corner Marlon Humphrey was lost to a torn Pectoral in December.

But the season went south without Jackson. The Ravens lost in Week 13, lost Jackson in Week 14 and finished the year on a six-game losing streak. If healthy, the Ravens should be right back in the playoff mix in 2022.

A healthy roster isn't the only thing Ravens fans have to look forward to this coming season. Baltimore has a chance to improve, perhaps significantly, in the draft, which gets underway Thursday. Armed with the 14th overall pick in Round 1, the Ravens have an opportunity to land at least one impact starter. With the postseason as the goal, that's exactly what they should be targeting.

With this in mind, let's delve into the top three prospects Baltimore should be targeting in Round 1.