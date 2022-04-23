Updated Round 1 Predictions for 2022 NBA Playoffs

0 of 8

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Predicting outcomes in the NBA can be a fool's errand. There's almost no way to know for sure how a game or series will go, and it's easy to overthink certain matchups.

Take the first-round bout between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers, for example. The former was a trendy upset pick before the series started. The latter clearly had more top-of-the-roster talent and has dominated through three games.

Every year, you can count on some results contradicting popular opinion.

So now, with the benefit of hindsight, it's time to adjust some of the predictions made before the postseason tipped off.