Patriots 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

The New England Patriots can approach the No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft in a few different ways.

The Patriots could use a top-tier wide receiver to make plays around their veteran wideouts and tight ends. That strategy let the franchise down in 2019. N'Keal Harry did not pan out as a first-rounder.

Bill Belichick and his staff may avoid wide receiver until the second or third round in order to address a defensive need.

The Patriots need to replace J.C. Jackson in some capacity at cornerback, and it would help if they got younger at linebacker.

A handful of NFL draft experts are split on which player the Patriots will land at No. 21. The decision-making process might come down to which wide receivers are still on the board come April 28.