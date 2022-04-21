Warriors' Early 2022 Free-Agent Targets

0 of 3

Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are knee-deep in an NBA playoff run that they hope will last for multiple months.

As far as this locker room is concerned, looking forward is not an option.

But the rules are different for the front office. Decision-makers who aren't planning for the future won't be decision-makers for much longer.

It's on the players and coaching staff to punctuate this season with a championship run. It falls on the front office to assemble the puzzle pieces capable of producing more titles down the line.

The good news is that most of Golden State's heavy lifting is done, as the core is locked in place. The not-so-great news is that the heavy lifting comes with a colossal cost, meaning the Warriors will feel a financial crunch even before free agency opens.

That limits what the Warriors can do (or even hope to accomplish) and probably points them toward mostly in-house shopping, although the mid-level exception and minimum contracts offer avenues to external additions if the front office finds the right fit.