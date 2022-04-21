2022 NFL Draft Prospects Making a Late Rise Up Boards

0 of 6

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Teams and analysts begin working on their NFL draft big boards more than a year in advance, but there's still room for movement during the run-up to the event.

What a franchise sees on film is the most important thing, but there's a reason for the whole process. All-Star games, the combine and pro days are all pieces of the puzzle that give a prospect multiple chances to improve their stock.

Great times and interviews shouldn't be enough to skyrocket someone's stock by themselves. However, they do give reason to go back, review what a player has done and adjust the evaluation accordingly.

That change in perception can best be seen in mock drafts. Looking back on anyone's projections, there's quite a bit of change that goes on even from the combine to the end of pro-day season.

With pro days now behind us, a handful of prospects have seen some positive movement between the B/R Scouting Department's post-combine, three-round mock draft and the one most recently compiled heading into the April 28-30 event.