Who's Actually Untouchable on Every NBA Team This Summer?

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Nobody's accusing NBA general managers of bad-faith negotiating, but it's not the worst tactic to act like every asset a rival executive shows interest in is too valuable to even consider trading.

In reality, most organizations only have one truly untouchable player. And that's if they're lucky.

Here, we'll lay out which players would prompt the quickest hangup on a trade call. Not every team actually has someone of that caliber, so we'll get as close as we can with the more threadbare rosters.

Performance, age, contract status and value to the team's identity are all factors. In cases where the untouchable player is so obvious that it makes you wonder why we're spilling any digital ink on him, remember: Two of the past four MVPs, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, have been traded multiple times since winning those awards.

This is the NBA. You're only untouchable until you're not.