Cowboys' Worst-Case 2022 NFL Draft Scenarios

0 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2022 NFL draft hoping for the same fortune that they've enjoyed in the last two drafts.

The Cowboys watched franchise cornerstones fall to them in 2020 and 2021. CeeDee Lamb surprisingly fell to the middle of the first round in the former, and then Micah Parsons came to them at No. 12 in the latter.

Part of that is a credit to the way the team has drafted. But it's also true they only have so much control over how the draft unfolds.

There are plenty of scenarios that would benefit the team. Another player of Lamb or Parsons caliber falling all the way to No. 24 would be great. However, there are also a couple of ways the draft could go wrong for them.

Here are a few examples.