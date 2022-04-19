6 Prospects Sliding Down 2022 NBA Draft Boards

1 of 6

Projection in latest mock draft: No. 25

There is still optimism that Patrick Baldwin Jr. will be a better pro than college player. But as an ankle injury forced him to sit through most of February and March (after shooting 34.4 percent from the floor), other prospects strengthened their cases and rose above the former top recruit.

He's now viewed as more of a backup plan in the late first or second round, as opposed to a plan-A target for lottery teams. He's lost trust from scouts in his ability to create separation, other than into low-percentage step-backs. Baldwin shot 2-of-16 out of isolation, 5-of-15 on post-ups and 4-of-12 off balls screens through 11 games.

The eye test on his jumper (for a 6'9" forward) says to stay calm over the freshman's 26.6 percent three-point mark. But shot-making has always been his main selling point, and he didn't sell it well at all with Milwaukee, where he also had a nightmare time finishing inside the arc against low-level competition.

To Baldwin's credit, he was forced to generate offense without much help, while opposing defenses knew they had one player to game-plan for.

Still, scouts are having a tough time ignoring his lack of burst for beating his man and converting at the rim (50.0 percent). He didn't show much finishing polish (2-of-10 on floaters) to compensate for that lack of explosion.

Baldwin can help himself in workouts, where his picturesque jumper figures to look more persuasive than it did during the season.