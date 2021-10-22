2022 NBA Mock Draft: Who Will League's Worst Teams Tank for This Season?

13 of 13

21. Denver Nuggets: Daimion Collins (Kentucky, PF/C, Freshman)

Kentucky will value Collins' athleticism around the rim most. But drawing first-round interest will come from the flashes of shooting potential he pairs with the explosive finishes and shot-blocking.

22. Golden State Warriors: JD Davison (Alabama, PG/SG, Freshman)

Explosiveness with the ball separates Davison, who'll need to show he can also run an offense and consistently threaten defenses with his pull-up. A strong performance at the Iverson Roundball Classic suggested he's improving as a setup passer and shooter.

23. Dallas Mavericks: Yannick Nzosa (Unicaja, PF/C, 2003)

Nzosa should be one of the draft's best defensive prospects, with 7'0" size and speciality mobility/quickness. Preseason top-10 projections seem ambitious, as his offensive game still appears limited based on early 2021-22 results. Nzosa's knack for picking up easy baskets, blocking shots and containing in space should still lead to first-round interest.

24. Houston Rockets (via Heat): TyTy Washington (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

A three-level scorer, Washington should be one of Kentucky's featured weapons and a prospect scouts like for his self-creation and shot-making versatility. Adding playmaking to strengthen his reputation as a combo guard or even a point guard will raise his draft stock.

25. Philadelphia 76ers: Nikola Jovic (Mega Bemax, SF, 2003)

Jovic is off to a rough start in the Adriatic League, but his 18.1 points per game at the U19 World Cup highlighted enticing ball-handling and shooting skill for a 6'10" forward. In all likelihood, his scoring versatility will eventually come alive for Mega Bemax.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns, protected 1-12): Hunter Sallis (Gonzaga, PG/SG, Freshman)

Sallis could have a tough time putting up numbers with Nembhard and Hickman handling the ball and playmaking. But even in a reduced role, his 6'5" size, athleticism and combo skill set should still pop under the NBA scouting scope, like how Josh Primo's did despite his limited opportunities at Alabama.

27. Memphis Grizzlies (via Lakers, protected 1-10): Michael Foster (G League Ignite, PF, 2003)

Foster should have the right setting to show scouts he's one of the draft's most skilled, shot-creating scoring bigs. Showing them he can play the right way—by efficiently picking his spots and keeping the ball moving—and defend in space will be his ticket into the first round.

28. Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz, protected 1-6): Jabari Walker (Colorado, SF/PF, Sophomore)

Easy to spot at 6'8" with shooting range and fluidity attacking from the arc, Walker appears ready for a breakout, especially after his 24-point NCAA tournament game against Georgetown. A sharper off-the-dribble game and more volume shooting could lead to first-round looks.

29. Milwaukee Bucks: Josh Minott (Memphis, SF/PF, Freshman)

With a heavy presence of scouts expected at Memphis games and practices, they're bound to take interest in Minott. The 6'8" forward was one of the top performers at a loaded Iverson Roundball Classic, and his positional size, athleticism, shooting stroke and fluidity off the dribble should catch enough NBA eyes.

30. Miami Heat (via Nets): Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand Breakers, SF/PF, 2003)

A 6'9" wing with guard skills and shot-making ability, Dieng has been on the NBA draft radar since he was 16 years old. He struggled from the floor last year in France, so scouting eyes will focus on his execution creating and shooting in the NBL.

Stats come from Synergy Sports or Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted.