2022 NBA Free Agents Who Would Be Foolish to Change Teams

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Kevon Looney has been with the Golden State Warriors for his entire seven-year career. Despite averaging 4.7 points and 4.8 rebounds across that 367-game sample, the undersized center occupies a special place with one of the league's most successful franchises.

"He's just such a pro," head coach Steve Kerr told Mark Haynes of Clutch Points. "He's so respected in the locker room by every person in the organization, coaches, trainers, teammates. He's just got a way about him that is so admirable. It's his demeanor, the daily commitment, never any drama. It's always just about winning."

Looney's work ethic and aversion to complaining about his role will earn him similar plaudits wherever he goes. But the corporate knowledge he's gained with the Warriors—the familiarity with the team's sets, personnel and habits—won't translate.

Because there are no other teams constructed quite like the one with which Looney has spent his career.

Knowing exactly how to find Stephen Curry when he relocates is a skill you only develop one way—by playing hundreds and hundreds of minutes with the two-time MVP. Ditto for figuring out how to spring Klay Thompson on screens while working in tandem with Draymond Green to orchestrate Golden State's movement-heavy, read-and-react offense.

Looney plays a niche role, to be sure. But he's mastered it, turning himself into a hugely valuable contributor. Were he to leave the Warriors, he'd run the risk of becoming just another non-scoring, non-spacing backup big man. And that's to say nothing of the pay cut he'd surely take.

The league doesn't spend on conventional centers anymore, so Looney almost certainly won't top 2021-22's $5.2 million salary if he signs elsewhere.

Looney and the Warriors appreciate each other, and they've got a good thing going. There's no reason for either party to mess it up.