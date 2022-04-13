Eagles Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2022 NFL Draft Picks

1 of 3

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The first and most obvious answer here is Jalen Hurts. The quarterback is entering the pivotal third year of his rookie contract.

The Saints trade put the quarterback on the clock. The deal gave the Eagles one less first-round pick in this year's draft but also handed them an additional 2023 first-round pick. While that could always be used to help elsewhere, there's a logical trail that pick could be used to ensure they get a quarterback.

That means Hurts needs to earn the Eagles' trust in his second full season as the starter.

A lot of quarterback success in this league is context-dependent. General manager Howie Roseman has to continue to put the best team around Hurts to find out what they have in the quarterback.

The next step in that goal is to nail this year's draft. Bolstering the defense so they can put the offense in good positions and continuing to upgrade the weaponry around Hurts are going to be a key for the Eagles on draft day.