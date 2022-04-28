Nuggets' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets were eliminated from the 2022 NBA playoffs after a 102-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Despite not having Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. available for much of the 2021-22 season, the Nuggets excelled behind the form of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and a supporting cast that included Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris and Will Barton.

Even with Murray and Porter expected to return for the 2022-23 season, Denver will need to do some retooling to remain competitive in an increasingly competitive Western Conference.

Let's take a look at the team's free agents and some potential targets in free agency and the NBA draft.