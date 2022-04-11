NBA Playoff Schedule 2022: Dates, TV, Live Stream Coverage for Postseason

2 of 3

John Fisher/Getty Images

The defending champion Bucks only secured the No. 3 seed, but they still enjoy team-to-beat status until proven otherwise.

That's one of the perks of adding a championship ring to the jewelry collection. It's also the reality of any roster featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, who once again prominently positioned himself in both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year discussions.

Who could dethrone the champs, though? Well, potentially a lot of teams.

The top-seeded Heat boast a strong nucleus of stingy defenders, and Jimmy Butler has elevated to a superstar level under the bright lights before. The second-seeded Celtics were the Association's best team (by a mile) after the All-Star break, and the talented wing tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is about as good as it gets.

The fourth-seeded 76ers paired MVP candidate Joel Embiid with former winner James Harden and are as frightening as that sounds. The fifth-seeded Raptors have flown at high altitude the last month-plus, and they're getting All-NBA-caliber play out of Pascal Siakam.

The sixth-seeded Bulls and eighth-seeded (for now) Cavaliers closed on a rough patch, but they spent long chunks of the season ranking among the NBA's elite. The seventh-seeded Nets, finally, pack a powerful two-pronged scoring punch in the form of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and cannot be taken lightly despite what their seeding may suggest.