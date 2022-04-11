Top Takeaways from Malik Monk, Lakers' Win vs. Nuggets with LeBron, Jokic out

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

It was a disappointing season for the Los Angeles Lakers, to say the least. Despite having superstars in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook—along with championship aspirations—Los Angeles never truly felt like a contender.

The team's chemistry was off all season, and coach Frank Vogel was on the hot seat for most of it. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets will officially be Vogel's last as the Los Angeles head coach.

At least Vogel and the Lakers were able to go out on a high note, notching a 146-141 overtime win over Denver in the finale. James Davis and Westbrook all sat, while the Nuggets rested star MVP candidate Nikola Jokic (wrist).

While the game was short on star power, it was still an exciting battle—one Denver needed to win to have a shot at claiming the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles got big-time performances out of rookie Austin Reaves (31 points) and Malik Monk (41 points) and managed to best the Nuggets in a shootout.

The outcome means little for the Lakers as they now enter the offseason. However, it did provide a little insight into what could be next for L.A. as it looks to regroup. Here are our biggest takeaways from the Lakers' final win of the 2021-22 season.