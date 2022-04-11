Prospects for Raiders to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

Prospects for Raiders to Avoid in 2022 NFL DraftApril 11, 2022
Few teams have generated more buzz this offseason than the Las Vegas Raiders. After making a triumphant return to the playoffs in 2021, the Raiders have made several big moves with the hopes of taking things a step further in 2022.
While new head coach Josh McDaniels remains mostly unproven, on-field additions like Chandler Jones and Davante Adams are anything but. Las Vegas also acquired the likes of Rock Ya-Sin, Duron Harmon and Demarcus Robinson this offseason.
The Raiders still have the 2022 draft with which to continue retooling the roster.
The Adams trade leaves the Raiders without picks in the first or second round. Las Vegas still has five selections, though, including one each in the third and fourth rounds. If the Raiders can make the most of their middle-round picks, they can continue getting better.
Of course, this means avoiding mistakes, and with this in mind, let's dive into three prospects the Raiders shouldn't target over draft weekend and why.
John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
Las Vegas' first selection is scheduled to come at No. 86 overall. While the Raiders can afford to use that selection on a developmental prospect or a future contributor, they shouldn't take a flier on Alabama wideout John Metchie III.
After adding both Adams, Robinson and Mack Hollins this offseason, receiver may not seem like a logical target anyway. However, Robinson, Hollins and standout Hunter Renfrow are all slated to be free agents in 2023, and it never hurts to take a long-term approach to the receiver position.
Metchie, though, suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game. The 21-year-old might not be able to contribute early in 2022, if at all, but the question marks go beyond the injury—again, the Raiders should be thinking long term.
The reality is that while Metchie is versatile and productive, he doesn't possess elite traits.
"Metchie is a receiver who can align inside and outside and does a lot of things well. But he lacks any true overwhelming trait," Nate Tice of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote. "... [H]is lack of size and more-solid-than-good athleticism will limit his potential upside as a true force."
If Las Vegas is going to develop a receiver for the future, it should target one who can be a future star and not just a good complement.
Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon
The Raiders should be seeking cornerback depth. While they ranked a solid ninth in passing yards allowed, they ranked 26th in points allowed and were also dead last in the league with six interceptions.
Oregon's Mykael Wright, though, is simply too unpolished for Las Vegas to consider taking on Day 2. The 97th-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, Wright has some intriguing physical traits. However, he's undersized (5'10", 173 lbs) and undisciplined in coverage.
"Wright lacks strength, which can lead to issues in the run game. He struggles to get off blocks or secure the tackle in the open field at times," Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "Wright has below-average route recognition, where he often unnecessarily squats and guesses on routes. Along with his poor eyes, that can lead to him being out of position."
He will still appeal to many teams because of his return ability—he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in 2019—and he will be a fine developmental prospect for a different team. However, the Raiders need to seek defensive players who contribute right away.
With Russell Wilson joining Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the AFC West, the Raiders defense will be tested early and often in 2022.
Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
With running back Kenyan Drake coming off a broken ankle and receiving back Jalen Richard still unsigned, Las Vegas would be wise to consider adding a complementary back in the draft.
At first blush, Notre Dame's Kyren Williams may seem like the perfect Raiders target. He's a solid dual-threat back who finished the 2021 season with 1,005 rushing yards, 359 receiving yards and 17 combined touchdowns.
The problem with Williams is that he's undersized (5'9", 194 lbs) and ran a disappointing 4.65-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine.
"NFL teams can't overlook the fact that Williams isn't an explosive athlete," Brent Sobleski of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "Yes, he's a smooth receiver and deserves credit in that area. But evaluators should wonder if he has enough juice to be as effective at the highest level."
Reliable receiving backs are valuable, and Williams should be a great addition to the right team. Playing in the loaded AFC West, however, the Raiders should be looking for more than just reliability. Williams, who is the 99th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, just isn't enough of a home run hitter for Las Vegas to justify taking him on Day 2.