Prospects for Raiders to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Few teams have generated more buzz this offseason than the Las Vegas Raiders. After making a triumphant return to the playoffs in 2021, the Raiders have made several big moves with the hopes of taking things a step further in 2022.

While new head coach Josh McDaniels remains mostly unproven, on-field additions like Chandler Jones and Davante Adams are anything but. Las Vegas also acquired the likes of Rock Ya-Sin, Duron Harmon and Demarcus Robinson this offseason.

The Raiders still have the 2022 draft with which to continue retooling the roster.

The Adams trade leaves the Raiders without picks in the first or second round. Las Vegas still has five selections, though, including one each in the third and fourth rounds. If the Raiders can make the most of their middle-round picks, they can continue getting better.

Of course, this means avoiding mistakes, and with this in mind, let's dive into three prospects the Raiders shouldn't target over draft weekend and why.