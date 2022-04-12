Predicting Landing Spots for 2022 NFL Draft's Top Running Backs

0 of 6

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft is now only weeks away, and the rumors and predictions are rolling in at a rapid pace.

Much of the focus heading into Round 1 has been centered around the quarterbacks. The intriguing group has some legitimate first-round options, including Liberty's Malik Willis and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, but no clear-cut top target.

Analysts and scouts will spend the next couple of weeks debating who the best pass-rusher is, which offensive lineman should be drafted first and who is the best receiver in what appears to be another promising prospect pool.

However, not a lot of attention has been given to this year's crop of running backs. That's going to change here.

The position has lost some of its draft glamour in recent years, as gems are regularly found in the late rounds and as undrafted free agents. However, there's still value in taking the right running back highly. All seven backs selected to or appearing in the 2022 Pro Bowl were drafted in the third round or earlier.

Below, you'll find a look at the top six running backs in the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest big board and predictions for where each could land. Factors like past production, skill set, potential upside, team needs, draft order and projected draft range were all considered. Prospects are listed in alphabetical order.