2022 WNBA Draft Big Board: Ranking Top Prospects at Every Position

1. Nia Clouden (Michigan State, Guard, Senior)

Pro-ready skill: Clouden is a three-level scorer, can create off the dribble and uses her quickness and vertical movements to elevate over defenders. At Michigan State, she took on some ball-handling duties, so she could be slotted at either point guard or shooting guard.

Questions the prospect raises: This season Clouden has turned the ball over 2.9 times per game, which is a result of her new role as a facilitator. While Clouden is athletic enough to play taller than her listed height of 5'8", she's mismatched against the WNBA's larger guards.

Projected draft position: Late first round to early second round

2. Veronica Burton (Northwestern, Guard, Senior)

Pro-ready skill: Defense is what makes Burton pro-ready, and her three consecutive Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors is convincing evidence. Her ability to read the opposing offense has set her apart. While steals shouldn't wholly define what a player is or isn't defensively, Burton has still picked pockets at an impressive rate, racking up 117 of her 394 total steals during her senior season.

Questions the prospect raises: She's not the most efficient inside scorer, although her overall field-goal percentage has exponentially increased over the years. Her efficiency from deep will also need to improve at the pro level.

Projected draft position: Middle to late first round

3. Christyn Williams (Connecticut, Guard, Senior)

Pro-ready skill: When Williams is on, her athleticism, strength and speed can be difficult to stop. In her final years at UConn, she's proven that those natural skills can be translated onto the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, Williams can score at all three levels and can be hard to guard when she's slashing through the paint. Defensively, she's used her length and quickness to force turnovers and score off them in transition.

Questions the prospect raises: Inconsistency has been Williams' downfall throughout her college career and has prevented her from reaching her potential as a guard thus far. Examining her performance in the national championship game against South Carolina versus her clutch showing in the Elite Eight against NC State illustrates those struggles.

Projected draft position: Late first round to early second round

4. Destanni Henderson (South Carolina, Guard, Senior)

Pro-ready skill: Henderson understands a big moment, and the body of work she presented in the NCAA tournament not only increased the amount of eyes on her but also improved her draft stock. In a call Friday, ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson communicated how valuable that quality is to talent evaluators: "I think whenever you have a player that can show up on the big stage when their number is called or their team needs some momentum, that's exciting for WNBA coaches and GMs," she said.

Questions the prospect raises: While Henderson was known to step up during critical games this season, her inconsistency, especially on offense, remains her largest weakness. While South Carolina came out victorious in the national championship game against UConn, the concerns were mainly about the Gamecocks' spacing, which was an issue during the regular season and the SEC tournament. While Henderson is well-built and muscular, she's listed at 5'7" and will be bound for mismatches.

Projected draft position: Late first round to early second round

5. Khayla Pointer (LSU, Guard, Graduate Student)

Pro-ready skill: Pointer can score at a very high level. What set her apart during her collegiate career was her ability to create off the dribble along with her exceptional footwork and a laundry list of pro-ready moves, such as her hesi and crossover. "The great thing about Pointer is she plays taller than she is," Dunn said. "As the game goes along, you'd swear she's 5'9", 5'10". I love that about her. Her speed, her quickness, her ability to score in a lot of different ways."

Questions the prospect raises: While the 5'7" Pointer has proved herself as a talented scoring guard, her push passes at point guard could use work. Also, she has been known to struggle finishing over larger defenders. According to Em Adler at The Next, she'll also need to work on her ability to draw contact on penetration.

Projected draft position: Early second round to mid-second round

6. Aisha Sheppard (Virginia Tech, Guard, Graduate Student)

Pro-ready skill: Sheppard is an excellent shooter who can make shots off the dribble and on catch-and-shoot attempts. This season from beyond the arc, she shot 38.7 percent, which places her in the 91st percentile, according to Her Hoops Stats.

Questions the prospect raises: Defensively, her footwork and quickness aren't where they need to be to help contain drives to the basket.

Projected draft position: Middle to late second round

7. Joanne Allen-Taylor (Texas, Guard, Senior)

Pro-ready skill: Allen-Taylor has proved to be a staunch defender, playing in a system that is predicated upon its high-pressure defense. She also has a reliable mid-range jumper.

Questions the prospect raises: While Allen-Taylor showed out in the NCAA tournament, averaging 12.8 points in four contests, a glaring weakness in her game is her inefficiency from the three-point line, as she shot 33.3 percent last season. For a guard, the long ball is imperative in the W.

Projected draft position: Middle to late second round





8. Jade Melbourne (Australia, Guard, International Prospect)

Pro-ready skill: At only 19, Melbourne is an impressive lane slasher playing in the WNBL against WNBA pros Sami Whitcomb, Jackie Young and Marina Mabrey.

Questions the prospect raises: According to Peter Kilkelly at Five Out Basketball, Melbourne shot 33.3 percent from three-point range this past season in the WNBL, a stat that will need to improve in the WNBA.

Projected draft position: Middle to late second round

9. Kianna Smith (Louisville, Guard, Redshirt Senior)

Pro-ready skill: All season, Smith was the Cardinals' go-to shot-maker, especially when the defenses collapsed on Hailey Van Lith, a more dynamic guard. Averaging five three-point attempts per game, Smith shot 36.7 percent, which, according to Her Hoops Stats, put her in the 83rd percentile.

Questions the prospect raises: Smith's calling card is her raw shooting skills, but questions surround how she can use her 6'0" frame to contribute to the game in other ways besides shooting and scoring.

Projected draft position: Early third round

10. Jordan Lewis (Baylor, Guard, Graduate Student)

Pro-ready skill: In her six-year collegiate career, Lewis always had a free-throw rate (a percentage of two-point scoring trips that result in a trip to the free-throw line, according to Her Hoops Stats) in the 92nd percentile or above.

Questions the prospect raises: Lewis proved how versatile and tough she is to guard during her graduate year at Baylor. But at the pro level, it's her 5'7" frame that presents her with a steeper challenge.

Projected draft position: Middle to late third round





11. Amber Ramirez (Arkansas, Guard, Redshirt Senior)

Pro-ready skill: Ramirez is an excellent spot-up shooter who canned 40.2 percent from three while averaging 6.5 attempts per game in her final collegiate season.

Questions the prospect raises: Ramirez can clearly shoot well from deep, but her field-goal percentage from everywhere else is troubling, as in her college career her two-point field-goal percentage was never above 45.5 percent.

Projected draft position: On the draft-board bubble