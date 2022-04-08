Top Transfer QBs to Watch During 2022 Spring Games

0 of 8

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Although a few thousand college football players have entered the transfer portal this offseason, quarterbacks are the headliners.

That's not a surprise, considering no individual player can bolster a program quite like a signal-caller. And the 2022 portal class has a handful of big names, including onetime Oklahoma stars Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler, former UCF standout Dillon Gabriel and 2021 5-star recruit Quinn Ewers.

The spring game provides the first widely available preview of these quarterbacks in their new spot.

The list is ordered alphabetically.