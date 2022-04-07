Power Ranking Bulls Roster Based on Regular-Season Performance

2 of 3

11. Tristan Thompson

Thompson, who turned 31 in March, might be playing the back nine of his NBA career, but he remains active around the basket. His per-36-minutes averages still treat him as a walking double-double (11.7 points and 10.4 rebounds, per Basketball-Reference.com).

10. Derrick Jones Jr.

Jones is an elite athlete who gave the Bulls some really good minutes at the defensive end. His challenge going forward is finding more of an offensive niche.

9. Javonte Green



Speaking of starters, Green adds enough in that department to have made 44 starts in place of an injured Patrick Williams. Green has done a decent job of converting his offensive chances (54.3 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from range), he just doesn't get a ton of them.

8. Patrick Williams



Williams, the No. 4 pick in 2020, is Chicago's most intriguing developmental project, which makes it a shame that he lost so much developmental time to wrist surgery. He is a primary puzzle piece for this franchise moving forward, it would just be nice to have a better grasp of his full potential.

7. Coby White

A scoring point guard, White's talents sometimes feel redundant on this roster. Saying that, though, he is increasingly getting better at what he does. His 43.3 field-goal percentage and 37.8 percent three-point connection rate are both career-highs.

6. Nikola Vucevic

Vucevic is highly skilled at the offensive end, but given this roster's construction, his defensive limitations are occasionally what stands out the most. It's hard to sneeze at 17.8 points and 3.2 assists per outing from a third option, but it's also impossible to ignore that Chicago has been 2.0 points better per 100 possessions without him, per NBA.com.