Power Ranking Knicks Roster Based on Regular-Season Performance

1 of 3

Bart Young/Getty Images

Unranked: Feron Hunt

Inked to a two-way pact in mid-March, Hunt has yet to see the floor for the big league Knicks

16. Ryan Arcidiacono

It's tempting to spare Arcidiacono from the rankings, since he has logged just 40 minutes across eight games since joining the team in January. But given this group's ongoing issues at the point guard spot, it's telling that the 28-year-old failed to lock down a regular role.

15. Cam Reddish

While the front office deemed Reddish worthy of sacrificing a protected first-round pick in a January trade with the Atlanta Hawks, the coaching staff was slower to come around on the third-year swingman. It took him nearly a month to see consistent floor time, and a month later a shoulder injury forced him off the floor for good.

14. Miles McBride

McBride is a tricky evaluation because he impressed in the areas he was supposed to by making his presence felt as a defender and distributor (40 assists against five turnovers). But there's only so much you can praise a point guard who's shooting 30.3 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from the perimeter.

13. Jericho Sims

New York's other two-way recipient, Sims has fared OK in limited action. He's a big body who can play above the rim, but he also has nearly as many fouls (55) as points (68).

12. Kemba Walker

Statistically, Walker wasn't terrible. He netted 11.6 points and 2.0 threes in just 25.6 minutes per night while nearly tripling his 1.3 turnovers with 3.5 assists. But he was a walking target on defense, and the Knicks were often at their worst when he was in the game (minus-11.3 net differential, per NBA.com). New York also deemed him expendable and shut him down in late February.

11. Nerlens Noel

Noel was mostly fine when he played, although his offense was nonexistent (5.4 points per 36 minutes, per Basketball Reference). But he had a terrible time shaking the injury bug and hasn't seen the floor since early February.