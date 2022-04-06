Top WR Prospects Cowboys Must Prioritize to Replace Amari Cooper

0 of 3

Michael Woods/Associated Press

What was once a stacked group of wide receivers for Dak Prescott will now need to be addressed through the 2022 NFL draft.

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the deepest receiver groups in the NFL over the last two seasons. When healthy, the combination of CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson was a four-man group that was among the best in the league.

Now, Cooper has been traded, Gallup is recovering from an injury, and Wilson is off to South Beach to play for the Miami Dolphins.

Dallas brought in James Washington to provide another vertical threat, but it's likely the Cowboys will turn to the draft to replace Cooper at some point.

Here's a look at two first-round targets and a Day 2 option to replace some of the production they are losing in Cooper.