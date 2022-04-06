NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs and Bruins Crash Top 5

1 of 6

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

32. Arizona Coyotes (Last Week: 32nd)

It was a 2-2 week for the Coyotes, who beat San Jose and Chicago while losing to Anaheim and St. Louis. Off the ice, Arizona color commentator Tyson Nash suggested a late-game fight against the Ducks was justified because of the tendency of Anaheim's players to score flashy goals. "That's the problem with these young players," he said on the broadcast. "You wanna embarrass guys? You wanna skill it up? You better be prepared to get punched in the mouth."

31. Montreal Canadiens (Last Week: 31st)

It wasn't the same stage as last year's Stanley Cup Final, but the Canadiens did get the satisfaction of beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in a Saturday shootout after beginning the week with losses at Florida and Carolina. Meantime, goalie Carey Price may be close to making his season debut after participating in a full practice with the team on Monday. "What I saw [Monday], what I noticed, I thought he looked pretty good," interim coach Martin St. Louis said.

30. Seattle Kraken (Last Week: 30th)

The Kraken lost two straight at home to Vegas while being outscored 8-2 before ending the week with a 4-1 defeat of Chicago on Sunday. And though they're well out of contention themselves, the Seattle players are relishing the idea of a spoiler’s role down the stretch. "I think that’s exciting enough," forward Jordan Eberle said, "and you have to find a way to rally around that and use that to an advantage."

29. New Jersey Devils (Last Week: 27th)

Three losses. Nineteen goals allowed. Not exactly a banner week for the Devils, who dropped decisions to Boston, Florida, and the New York Islanders, including the final two at home. Forward Jack Hughes left the Islanders game with a lower-body injury after a check by New York's Oliver Wahlstrom. New Jersey defenseman P.K. Subban fought Wahlstrom after the hit and was tossed from the game.

28. Philadelphia Flyers (Last Week: 28th)

Losses to Minnesota and Toronto extended a skid to six games before the Flyers turned things around with a shootout win at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers on Sunday. Defenseman Keith Yandle was a healthy scratch from the Maple Leafs game, ending his league-record ironman streak at 989 games since March 2009. "He received (the decision) exactly the way you would expect Keith Yandle to handle it," interim coach Mike Yeo said.

27. Chicago Blackhawks (Last Week: 26th)

Three straight losses this week, in which Chicago was outscored 12-4, made it five straight overall for the Blackhawks, who managed a single standings point by getting to a shootout on Sunday against visiting Arizona. Off the ice, Chris Vosters won the competition to succeed Pat Foley as the team's primary play-by-play man. Foley is retiring after a career with the team that began in 1981. "This is more than just a job: It's the opportunity to work for one of the NHL's flagship franchises in a world-class city with the best fans in hockey," Vosters said.

26. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 29th)

The Senators began the week with a 4-1 loss in Nashville but a home-and-home series with Detroit yielded a pair of victories in which they combined to score 10 goals. The second game with the Red Wings included an emotional tribute to late franchise owner Eugene Melnyk, who died last week. "We wanted to put our best effort forward to honor Mr. Melnyk and we felt that's what we did," captain Brady Tkachuk said.