NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche on Top for 11th Week in a Row

32. Arizona Coyotes (Last Week: 31st)



Losses at Calgary, Winnipeg and Edmonton made it six in a row for Arizona, which scored just four goals while allowing 12. It wasn't all bad news, though. Veteran forward Phil Kessel played his 965th consecutive game, passing Doug Jarvis for the second-longest streak in league history behind only the run by active Philadelphia defenseman Keith Yandle.

31. Montreal Canadiens (Last Week: 32nd)



Three games meant three points for the Canadiens, who are on a four-game trip. Off the ice, general manager Kent Hughes gave interim coach Martin St-Louis his endorsement by suggesting he ought to stay on as the full-time coach. "I'm not one to bet against Marty St-Louis, and those that have have generally lost," he told TSN. "He's a pretty special guy, and he's proven to be a pretty special coach."

30. Seattle Kraken (Last Week: 30th)



A two-game trip to Los Angeles was much better at the end for the Kraken, who followed a 4-2 loss on Saturday with a 6-1 win on Monday. Seattle has won three of four games and was responsible for a flurry of activity before the trade deadline. Newly acquired forward Daniel Sprong has scored in each of the three games he's played with his new team.

29. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 29th)



The Senators were impressive in scoring a 5-2 win at the Jets before returning home to get to a shootout with one of the league's elites in the Panthers. However, the on-ice product was a secondary concern for the organization after the death of owner Eugene Melnyk at 62 following "an illness he faced with determination and courage."

28. Philadelphia Flyers (Last Week: 28th)



The Flyers have lost three of four, allowing 17 goals against the Red Wings, Avalanche and Predators. Looking far ahead, the team signed University of Minnesota Duluth forward Noah Cates to a two-year, entry-level contract after his college season ended with an NCAA tournament loss. He was drafted in the fifth round in 2017 and was on a national championship team in 2018-19.

27. New Jersey Devils (Last Week: 27th)



The Devils scored seven times in a win over the Rangers but then managed just eight goals in three games, enduring one-goal losses to the Leafs and Caps before beating the Canadiens in a seven-round shootout. Jack Hughes scored twice and had a shootout goal in the latter victory. "I guess just take the two points," he said. "You've got to win in different ways, and that was a good win."

26. Chicago Blackhawks (Last Week: 26th)



Four games yielded two wins and an overtime loss for the Blackhawks, who scored four goals three times and five goals once. The downside? A 6-5 loss to the Sabres after Chicago had a 4-0 lead. "We stopped playing the game the right way," interim coach Derek King said. "They took it upon themselves to do what they wanted to do."