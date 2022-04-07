Ranking the Top 10 Juniors for the 2022 College Football Season

0 of 10

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In case you needed a reminder of the ridiculous level of talent on the Alabama roster, this should sum it up nicely.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and unanimous All-American edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. headline 2022's crop of top juniors in college football. They're joined in the top 10 by a new teammate, Eli Ricks, who transferred from LSU.

Plus, new running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who transferred from Georgia Tech, is among the near-misses. Other notable players in that category are LSU wideout Kayshon Boutte, Ole Miss running back Zach Evans and Utah quarterback Cameron Rising.

One valuable note: The eligibility pause in 2020 has thrown a twist into class standing. In the interest of consistency, we're using the team-provided year on official rosters.