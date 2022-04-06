College Football Players Turning Heads During 2022 Spring Practices

12 of 12

As badly as Penn State needs help running the football, on the other side, Michigan State getting some assistance in the defensive backfield is necessary.

This is a program on the cusp of greatness, nearing the same stratosphere as Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten. But the Spartans have to fix the secondary in a huge way.

Not only were the Spartans last in the Big Ten in pass defense a season ago, but they were also dead-last out of 130 teams nationally. All that said, they went 11-2 and beat the hated rival Wolverines, who went to the College Football Playoff.

Fix the defense, and Michigan State could be a national championship contender.

The team helped that cause by going and getting Georgia defensive back Ameer Speed, who was mired in that deep and crowded defensive backfield for the national champion Bulldogs and finished last year with just 13 tackles (25 for his entire career).

While that doesn't sound like a guy who is going to make too much of an impact, he's helping turn things around in East Lansing this spring.

"He's a great DB," Michigan State receiver Tre Mosley told Spartan Tailgate's Stephen Brooks. "Has the length, has the speed. So it's great seeing something like that in practice, so when you get to the game it's not a surprise when you're playing against a longer DB. It gives you a great opportunity to get some good work in here in practice."

It's still very early in spring drills at Michigan State, but the Spartans need some new faces to make major impacts, and the sixth-year senior could do that and bring championship aspirations, too. He just needs to build on what he's already doing.

