8 Bold Predictions for the Rest of the 2022 NHL Season

0 of 8

Steve Russell/Getty Images

The NHL's 2022 trade deadline has passed and the final month of the regular season is upon us. From now until the schedule ends Apr. 29, playoff-bound clubs will jockey for home-ice advantage for the opening round of the playoffs, especially in the Eastern Conference. In the Western Conference, meanwhile, a handful of teams will battle for the final postseason berths.

Edmonton Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will try to pull away from the pack in the race for the Art Ross Trophy. Meanwhile, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews leads the chase for the Maurice Richard Trophy, becoming the first player to score 50 goals this season. Those players could become the favorites to win the Hart Memorial Trophy.

Meanwhile, some of the top teams in the league will be considered Stanley Cup favorites. The Colorado Avalanche top the list as they appear certain to win the Presidents' Trophy for the second straight season. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers are dominating the Eastern Conference.

While these situations could play out in an unsurprising fashion, anything can happen down the stretch and into the postseason. There could be an upset winner for the Stanley Cup, a club outside the playoff picture could rise up and secure a berth by season's end, or there could be an unexpected winner of an individual award.

Here are our eight bold predictions for how the remainder of this season shakes out. Feel free to express your views on these topics in the comments section below.