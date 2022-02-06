Norris Trophy Top 5: Who's Leading the Race as the NHL's Best Defenseman?

0 of 6

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The James Norris Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL's top defenseman. With the 2021-22 regular season just past the halfway point, it's a good time to evaluate where the league's best blueliners sit in the race to win this coveted award.

Adam Fox of the New York Rangers won it last season, becoming the first sophomore to do so since Bobby Orr in 1967-68 and the second ever. The 23-year-old is playing a significant role in the Rangers' rise from a rebuilding club into a potential Stanley Cup contender this season.

Fox will face stiff competition from several other talented defensemen. One of them is Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi, who took home the Norris Trophy two years ago. At 31, Josi remains the Predators' blue-line stalwart as they sit among the top-four clubs in the Western Conference.

Here's a look at where this year's top-five Norris candidates stack up. You can voice your opinion on this topic in the comments section below.