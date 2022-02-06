Norris Trophy Top 5: Who's Leading the Race as the NHL's Best Defenseman?February 6, 2022
The James Norris Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL's top defenseman. With the 2021-22 regular season just past the halfway point, it's a good time to evaluate where the league's best blueliners sit in the race to win this coveted award.
Adam Fox of the New York Rangers won it last season, becoming the first sophomore to do so since Bobby Orr in 1967-68 and the second ever. The 23-year-old is playing a significant role in the Rangers' rise from a rebuilding club into a potential Stanley Cup contender this season.
Fox will face stiff competition from several other talented defensemen. One of them is Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi, who took home the Norris Trophy two years ago. At 31, Josi remains the Predators' blue-line stalwart as they sit among the top-four clubs in the Western Conference.
Honorable Mention
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
The 22-year-old Hughes has overcome last season's difficult sophomore showing. He's ninth among NHL defensemen with 34 points in 45 games, leads the Canucks in time on ice per game (25:13) and is among their puck-possession and takeaway leaders.
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
Aging like a fine wine, the 34-year-old Letang is sixth among blueliners with 41 points and 24 minutes, 45 seconds of ice time per game. He's also among the Penguins' leaders with 92 hits, 78 blocked shots and 24 takeaways.
Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
With 28 points in 40 games, McAvoy is fifth among Bruins scorers and should reach the 40-point plateau for the first time in his career. He's their leader in ice time per game (24:24) in all situations and in blocked shots with 70.
Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights
In his second season with the Golden Knights, the 32-year-old Pietrangelo has 26 points in 44 games. He also leads all NHL blueliners with 59 takeaways and is among the leaders in blocked shots (98) and time on ice per game (25:35).
Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs
The anchor of the Leafs blue line, the 27-year-old Rielly is fourth among his club's scorers and seventh among NHL blueliners with 38 points in 42 games. He's averaging 24:21 of time on ice per game in all situations.
5. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers
Aaron Ekblad was recognized early in his career for his skills, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's best rookie in 2014-15. The 25-year-old defenseman has played a big role in the Florida Panthers' rise to the league's top teams since last season. His performance this season could make him a Norris finalist.
With 41 points in 46 games, Ekblad is third among Panthers scorers and in the top 10 among NHL defensemen. He's second with a plus-minus of plus-29 and sits 11th in time on ice per game, averaging 25:17.
A solid player at both ends of the rink, Ekblad leads the Panthers in power-play ice time (3:35) per game and is among their leaders in short-handed ice time (2:44). The 6'4", 215-pounder uses his size and long reach to strip opponents of the puck. He's third on the Panthers with 49 blocked shots.
The team adjusted when Ekblad missed the final 21 games of last season plus Florida's six postseason contests with a fractured leg. However, the Panthers are clearly a better team when he's in the lineup. His reliable presence in every situation makes him the lynchpin of their defense corps and one of the league's best rearguards.
4. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
After winning the Norris Trophy in 2020, Roman Josi tumbled to a 14th-place tie with the Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin in last year's voting. This season, however, the 31-year-old Nashville Predators captain is playing like a Norris finalist.
Josi's stats suffered in 2020-21 as the Predators struggled last season while barely making the playoffs and getting eliminated from the first round. This season, however, the resurgence in his play is a contributing factor in his club's improvement as the Predators sit among the top teams in the Western Conference.
Offense has always been a key part of Josi's game. He's netted 40-plus points in all but three of his 11 NHL seasons. That includes his 44 points in as many games this season, as he sits in the top five among defensemen in that category. He had a career-best 65 points during his Norris-winning season and is on pace to exceed that number.
Josi is the workhorse of the Predators defense corps, logging a team-leading 25:03 of time on ice per game, including 3:07 of power-play time per contest. A strong puck-possession player, he leads all Predators blueliners in individual five-on-five shots per 60 minutes played with 7.22. Though he's not a physical player and sees little short-handed ice time, he's among their leaders with 69 blocked shots and 20 takeaways.
3. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Winner of the Norris Trophy in 2018 and a finalist four other times since 2016-17, Victor Hedman is well-established among the NHL's elite defensemen. The 31-year-old Tampa Bay Lightning rearguard has shown no sign of slowing down.
At 6'6" and 241 pounds, Hedman is a huge presence on the Lightning blue line. He uses his big frame and long reach to separate opponents from the puck, leading his club with 29 takeaways while sitting third with 60 blocked shots. A defensive workhorse, he leads the Lightning in time on ice per game (25:19) and their blueliners with 3:38 of power-play ice time.
Offensive consistency is also a hallmark of Hedman's career. Now in his 13th NHL campaign, he's reached or exceeded 45 points eight times. He's tied for first among defensemen with Fox at 47 points and could exceed 80 points for the first time in his career.
Hedman's solid two-way game and leadership helped the Lightning become back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2020. He's been the reliable presence this season on a roster depleted by free agency last summer and injuries to stars such as Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point. He should remain a Norris contender for the remainder of this season.
2. Adam Fox, New York Rangers
As the defending Norris winner, Adam Fox is the man to beat. Given his solid performance this season, the 23-year-old New York Ranger is in a good position to become the first defenseman to win this award in consecutive seasons since Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom did so in 2007 and 2008.
Finishing second in scoring among defensemen last season with 47 points, Fox already matched that figure in just 44 games to sit tied with Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman as the points leader among all blueliners. He's tied for third with Chris Krieder among Rangers scorers while logging a team-leading 24:26 of time on ice per contest.
Fox also plays a solid game within his own zone. He leads the Rangers with 43 takeaways and sits third with 90 blocked shots. His 2:12 of short-handed ice time per game ranks fourth among all Blueshirts.
A superb all-around defenseman, Fox has become one of the key components in the Rangers' rise to the NHL's top teams. He should remain among the favorites to win the Norris this season and for the next several.
1. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar was runner-up to Fox for the 2021 Norris. The 23-year-old Colorado Avalanche defenseman's eye-popping offense and puck-handling skills could put him over the top this season.
With 44 points in 40 games, Makar sits among the top five in points for defensemen. He leads all blueliners with 18 goals and is on pace to become the first rearguard to exceed 35 goals in a season since Paul Coffey in 1985-86. He's also Colorado's defensive leader with a 1.10 points-per-game average and in power-play ice time, averaging 4:09 per game.
While best known for his dazzling offensive skills, Makar's defensive game has improved this season while paired alongside defense partner Devon Toews. He's third on the Avalanche with 51 blocked shots and is seeing more short-handed ice time, averaging 1:05 per game.
Makar is an important core player for the Avalanche as they jostle for their second straight Presidents' Trophy. At the midpoint of the season, he's the favorite to take home the Norris.
