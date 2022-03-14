NHL Trade Block Big Board One Week from the 2022 DeadlineMarch 14, 2022
NHL Trade Block Big Board One Week from the 2022 Deadline
The NHL's March 21 trade deadline is only a week away. There have only been two minor moves thus far in March, with the San Jose Sharks acquiring goaltender Alex Stalock from the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens sending netminder Michael McNiven to the Calgary Flames. As the big day draws closer, however, we can expect more notable players to change teams.
Limited salary-cap space could explain the lack of significant trade activity so far. On March 4, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the teams that are buyers are telling the sellers they need more time mostly for salary-cap reasons. That's because many of the buyers are accruing salary-cap space as the deadline approaches. The longer they wait, the more cap room they'll have to make deals by March 21.
The lack of movement in the trade market means the noteworthy players on our Trade Block Big Board entering March remain available. That includes such stars as Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux, Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl.
In this update of our Trade Block Big Board, we'll examine where those trade candidates sit in our rankings and the factors that could affect them getting moved by deadline day. As always, you can weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
The Selection Process
- Artturi Lehkonen, Montreal Canadiens
- Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks
- Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim Ducks
- Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
- Mark Giordano, Seattle Kraken
- Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins
- Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks
- Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes
- Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders
- Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
- Brandon Hagel, Chicago Blackhawks
- Josh Manson, Anaheim Ducks
- Ben Chiarot, Montreal Canadiens
- Pavel Zacha, New Jersey Devils
- John Klingberg, Dallas Stars
- J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
- Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
- Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks
- Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks
- Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens
- Paul Stastny, Winnipeg Jets
- Max Domi, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers
- Justin Braun, Philadelphia Flyers
- Phil Kessel, Arizona Coyotes
- Nick Leddy, Detroit Red Wings
- Calle Jarnkrok, Seattle Kraken
- Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets
- Nick Paul, Ottawa Senators
- Colin Miller, Buffalo Sabres
This list is based on media speculation since March 1. With the growing number of players popping up in trade rumors as the deadline approaches, we've expanded our list to 30 players with a detailed analysis of the top 20 based on their level of talent, trade value and their possibility of getting moved by the March 21 trade deadline.
Several players who were among our top 15 in our previous listing, such as the Chicago Blackhawks Brandon Hagel and the New Jersey Devils' Pavel Zacha, have slid out of the top 20 this time. On March 7, The Athletic's Mark Lazerus and Scott Powers rated Hagel's chances of being traded at 1 percent. Meanwhile, there's been little mention of Zacha in the rumor mill since March 1.
Several new players have made our updated big board. Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm returns to the top 10 as speculation abounds over the status of his contract extension talks. Meanwhile, Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry moves into the top 20 as rumors persist over his future in Montreal.
The updated list is as follows in no particular order:
20. John Klingberg, Dallas Stars
Stalled contract talks between John Klingberg and the Dallas Stars had the 29-year-old defenseman sitting atop our February Trade Block Big Board. However, the possibility he'll be traded has decreased as the Stars jockey to secure a playoff berth in the Western Conference.
On March 12, Sportsnet's Jeff Marek suggested it was safe to say Klingberg should come off the trade board, citing his importance to the Stars with teammate Miro Heiskanen sidelined by mononucleosis. We're leaving open the possibility he could get moved if the Stars slide further out of playoff contention leading up to the deadline, but it's no longer a certainty he'll be traded on March 21.
Klingberg's affordable $4.3 million cap hit and lack of no-trade protection make him a desirable trade target. A mobile blueliner with five 40-plus-point campaigns on his resume, he has struggled at times this season. Though he has 29 points in 50 games, he's gone through long stretches without denting the scoresheet.
Nevertheless, Klingberg drew attention from playoff contenders seeking a puck-moving defenseman. He's been mentioned as a trade option for the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers. On March 3, the Toronto Star's Mark Zwolinski included him among his list of Toronto Maple Leafs trade targets.
19. Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens
It's been a difficult season for the Montreal Canadiens' Jeff Petry. The 34-year-old defenseman's production slipped this season as he struggled under former head coach Dominique Ducharme. His performance has improved since Martin St. Louis took over behind the bench. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told Sportsnet's Eric Engels he'd move Petry if a deal could be found that makes sense.
Hughes isn't under pressure to trade Petry before the trade deadline. He's signed through 2024-25 with a $6.3 million annual salary-cap hit. He also carries a 15-team no-trade list and a no-movement clause that prevents his demotion to the minors.
Despite Petry's age, hefty contract and struggles this season, he's still popped up in recent trade chatter. On Feb. 25, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman linked him to the Philadelphia Flyers. On March 5, Montreal Hockey Now's Marco D'Amico reported sources claiming the Dallas Stars could have an eye on Petry as a potential replacement for John Klingberg.
Moving Petry could be an offseason move for the Canadiens given the potential stumbling blocks on the path to a deadline deal. Still, we cannot dismiss the possibility that he'll get moved by March 21.
18. J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
Media speculation over J.T. Miller's future with the Vancouver Canucks kept the 29-year-old center in the rumor mill for several months. The Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the clubs believed to have contacted the Canucks to inquire into his availability.
Canucks management, however, doesn't appear keen to move Miller. On March 10, Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre reported Jim Rutherford, president of hockey operations, acknowledged teams can make inquiries but that doesn't mean a player will be traded. He also indicated the trade chatter about his players wasn't originating from the front office.
General manager Patrik Allvin reiterated his intention to speak with Miller during the offseason to discuss his future with the club. The center has one more season remaining on his contract, so the Canucks aren't facing any pressure to trade him at the deadline.
That doesn't mean a team won't step up before the deadline with an offer for Miller too good to pass up. Given all the trade buzz surrounding him throughout this season, we're keeping him on our list, though it's looking unlikely he'll be traded by deadline day.
17. Nick Paul, Ottawa Senators
Over the past three seasons, Nick Paul has developed into a reliable, hardworking two-way forward who can play center or wing for the Ottawa Senators. On March 9, the Ottawa Sun's Ken Warren wondered if the budget-conscious club can afford to re-sign the 6'3", 224-pounder to a multiyear extension with young stars such as Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle due for big pay raises in the near future.
That uncertainty over Paul's future with the Senators has seen the big 26-year-old forward become the top of trade conjecture in recent weeks. He'd draw interest from playoff contenders with limited salary-cap room looking to bolster their rosters with affordable depth.
Paul is completing a two-year contract with an annual average value of $1.4 million. He's slated to become an unrestricted free agent in July and could seek to double his salary on a long-term deal.
On March 2, The Athletic's Ian Mendes suggested Paul could be a fit with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Three days later, Sportsnet's Luke Fox included him among his proposed trade targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
16. Justin Braun, Philadelphia Flyers
Claude Giroux is among the notable names in the rumor mill, but he's not the only player the Philadelphia Flyers could move leading up to the trade deadline. Defenseman Justin Braun, 35, has surfaced of late as a potential trade candidate.
A 12-season NHL veteran with the Flyers and the San Jose Sharks, the 6'2", 205-pound Braun is a right-shot blueliner who's average 20:05 of ice time per game, sitting second among Flyers skaters with 2:24 in short-handed ice time. A shutdown defender, he's second on the Flyers with 104 blocked shots and among their leaders in hits with 76.
Braun is completing a two-year contract with an annual average value of $1.8 million and lacks a no-trade clause. His style of play and affordability would be worthwhile for playoff clubs in need of more size and defensive ability on their blue line.
On March 4, Sportsnet's Luke Fox suggested Braun could be an affordable option for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Two days later, the Edmonton Journal's Kurt Leavins wondered if the Oilers might be eyeing a defenseman such as Braun.
15. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
A late-February report claiming the Nashville Predators were shopping Filip Forsberg set the rumor abuzz for a brief time, vaulting the 27-year-old winger back onto our trade block big board entering March.
Predators general David Poile swiftly denied the report, claiming his club was engaged in contract negotiations with the Forsberg camp. On March 4, ESPN.com's Emily Kaplan said she believed Poile may have done his due diligence in the trade market but would be surprised if Forsberg was moved on March 21.
With the Predators jockeying for a playoff berth, Kaplan thinks the Predators will hang on to Forsberg for the remainder of the season. They'll then have until July 13, when the NHL's free-agency period begins, to hammer out a new deal with him.
Poile could change his mind if the Predators slip out of contention leading up to March 21 or if a rival club steps up with a tempting offer. It's for that reason we're keeping Forsberg on our list, though the possibility of a trade appears more remote than it was at the start of the month.
14. Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins
Jake DeBrusk has been a fixture in the rumor mill since requesting a trade from the Boston Bruins on Nov. 29. However, there's been little indication general manager Don Sweeney is making headway in finding takers for the 25-year-old right winger.
Shifting DeBrusk to the first line alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand since Feb. 19 provided a bit of a boost to his production with 10 points in 11 games. However, he's managed just one point in his last six contests.
Unlike most on this list, DeBrusk is a restricted free agent this summer with arbitration rights. ESPN.com's Emily Kaplan reported on March 4 that teams may be scared off by the $4.4 million it would require to qualify his rights. However, she indicated his agent said his client is open to signing a contract extension with terms to avoid that qualifying offer.
The Bruins could offer up DeBrusk as a one-for-one deal for a playoff rental player. They could also hang on to him if they fail to find any suitable trade offers and try again to trade him in the offseason.
13. Calle Jarnkrok, Seattle Kraken
Most of the trade rumors regarding the Seattle Kraken focus on captain Mark Giordano. However, Calle Jarnkrok has also surfaced as a potential target for contenders seeking postseason depth.
Selected by the Kraken in last season's expansion draft, the 30-year-old Jarnkrok is a smart, hard-working two-way player who can skate at all three forward positions. With 26 points in 49 games, he's on pace to reach 30 points for the fifth time in his NHL career.
In the final season of a six-year, $12 million contract, Jarnkrok is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He could be peddled by the trade deadline if Kraken management feels he no longer fits into their long-term plans.
Jarnkrok's affordable cap hit could attract clubs with limited salary-cap space. On Feb. 27, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported he could be an option for the Washington Capitals. On March 9, NHL.com's Dan Rosen said the same about the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Athletic's Sara Civian included Jarnkrok on the list of proposed trade options for the Carolina Hurricanes.
12. Artturi Lehkonen, Montreal Canadiens
In his sixth season with the Montreal Canadiens, Artturi Lehkonen has garnered a reputation as a solid two-way depth forward who can play on either wing. His biggest NHL moment was scoring the series-winning goal that propelled the Canadiens over the Vegas Golden Knights into the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
Completing a one-year, $2.3 million contract, Lehkonen is slated to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. Canadiens management could decide to trade the 26-year-old winger if he opts for a one-year extension to take him up to unrestricted free-agent eligibility next summer. Given Lehkonen's RFA status, the Canadiens don't have to move him at the trade deadline and could try to re-sign him in the offseason.
Lehkonen's two-way skills, affordable contract and solid performance in the 2021 postseason could make him an attractive trade target for playoff contenders with limited cap space. That's why he's showing up in trade speculation of late. Sportsnet's Eric Engels reported the Canadiens could seek a good prospect or a first- or second-round draft pick if they decide to move him.
On Feb. 27, Montreal Hockey Now's Marco D'Amico reported the New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights expressed interest in the Habs winger. Engels' colleague, Luke Fox, suggested Lehkonen could be an affordable option for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
11. Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets
Sitting six points out of the final Western Conference wild-card berth, the Winnipeg Jets are becoming the subject of trade conjecture. Andrew Copp, 27, could be their prime trade candidate if they opt to sell by the deadline.
A versatile two-way forward who can play center or left wing, the 6'1", 206-pound Copp is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after completing his one-year, $3.6 million contract. With 13 goals and 32 points in 53 contests, he's on pace to exceed last season's career highs of 15 goals and 39 points. Averaging 20:05 of ice time per game, he also sees time on the Jets' power-play and penalty-killing units.
Copp's hardworking style and responsible play at both ends of the rink will draw suitors from clubs seeking his gritty two-way style on their rosters. His affordable contract and lack of no-trade protection will also make him enticing to those with limited cap space.
On March 9, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche were believed to be among the clubs interested in Copp. His colleague, Luke Fox, also suggested he'd be an affordable option for the Toronto Maple Leafs as a middle-six forward.
10. Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
Unlike most of the players on this listing, Brock Boeser is not a pending unrestricted free agent in July but a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. However, the $7.5 million it would require the Vancouver Canucks to qualify the 25-year-old right winger's rights this summer sparked speculation he could be shopped before the trade deadline.
Boeser could seek $7.5 million annually on his next contract after seeing teammates Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes receiving over $7 million annually last summer on their new contracts. Unless the Canucks can shed salary elsewhere, they could entertain offers for him. Given his RFA status, however, they're not under pressure to move him by the deadline.
A top-six scoring winger in the prime of his playing career, Boeser will draw plenty of attention if the Canucks are willing to move him before the trade deadline. On March 10, Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre reported Canucks management continues to downplay the Boeser trade chatter, claiming it's not coming from them.
ESPN.com's Emily Kaplan didn't rule out the possibility of the Canucks moving Boeser for the right offer before the trade deadline. However, she feels that could be more of an offseason move given his RFA status. On March 8, Pittsburgh Hockey Now's Dan Kingerski reported the Penguins broached the idea of acquiring Boeser but no serious discussions were held.
9. Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders
New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello could be a seller with his team's playoff hopes fading as the trade deadline approaches. The secretive Lamoriello hasn't tipped his hand, but he could ship out pending free agent veterans such as Zach Parise, Cal Clutterbuck, Andy Greene and Zdeno Chara.
Lamoriello could also attempt to make a cost-cutting deal to free up salary-cap room for possible offseason additions. That could make Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov a trade candidate. Teams seeking an experienced starter who fail to pry Marc-Andre Fleury away from the Chicago Blackhawks could shift their focus toward the 33-year-old Varlamov.
Signed through next season with a $5 million cap hit and a 16-team no-trade clause, Varlamov won't be easy for Lamoriello to move before the trade deadline. With Ilya Sorokin taking over the starter's job in the Isles' net, perhaps Varlamov would be open to joining a playoff contender with an opportunity to earn starter's minutes.
On March 9, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported there's increased trade chatter about Varlamov. The Edmonton Oilers could use an experienced player like Varlamov, but Friedman doesn't see him agreeing to go there. The Fourth Period's Chris Nichols cited a source saying Varlamov won't waive his no-trade clause to join the Oilers.
8. Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim Ducks winger Rickard Rakell returned to our trade board entering this month amid growing conjecture over the 28-year-old's future with the club. On March 8, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reported Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek has reached out to several teams to gauge their interest in his pending unrestricted free agents such as Rakell.
Teaford also indicated Verbeek, who took over as general manager last month, told a group of Ducks' season-ticket holders he intends to re-sign his UFAs or trade them by the deadline. He doesn't intend to lose them to free agency this summer for nothing. That could spell the end of Rakell's tenure in Anaheim.
A two-time former 30-goal scorer, Rakell has 16 goals in 51 games this season, putting him on pace to exceed 20 goals for the fourth time in his career. The 6'1", 195-pounder's size and scoring ability could be enticing for playoff clubs seeking a scoring right wing.
In our previous trade board, we noted the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins were considered potential suitors for Rakell. On March 4, The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa suggested the Ducks winger could be a fit with the Boston Bruins if they honor Jake DeBrusk's trade request before the deadline.
7. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks
The most talented goaltender in this season's rumor mill, Marc-Andre Fleury has been mentioned as a trade option for several clubs in need of an upgrade between the pipes. However, there is less certainty the Chicago Blackhawks will trade the 37-year-old compared to the start of March.
There's no shortage of clubs that could benefit from Fleury's services. On March 4, Sportnet's Emily Sadler listed the Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals and his former club, the Vegas Golden Knights, as possible trade destinations.
Fleury's $7 million salary-cap hit plus his 10-team no-trade clause are stumbling blocks in the path toward a trade. Sadler also indicated Blackhawks management won't move the veteran netminder without his approval. On March 1, NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis cited TSN's Chris Johnston saying Fleury was leaning toward finishing the season with the Blackhawks.
On March 7, The Athletic's Mark Lazerus and Scott Powers reported Fleury's agent, Allan Walsh, told them no decisions had been made and all options remain on the table. A trade remains possible, but the muddied waters surrounding Fleury's status drop him from No. 2 on our previous list to his present position.
6. Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes
A young puck-moving defenseman signed through 2024-25 with an affordable $4.6 million annual salary-cap hit, Jakob Chychrun could be the most enticing trade candidate in the market heading toward deadline day. However, several factors could make the 23-year-old Arizona Coyotes defenseman difficult to move, which is why he's moved down slightly on our listing.
As noted in our previous trade board, the Coyotes reportedly seek at least a first-round pick, a top prospect and a good young NHL player in return. The fact no one has stepped up yet with an offer that ticks all those boxes suggests the reluctance many teams have in meeting that price. As gifted as Chychrun is, most teams appear leery about giving up too many futures on just one player.
Chychrun's youth and remaining years of his cost-effective contract set him apart from most of the others on this board who are slated to become free agents following this season. Given his contract, the Coyotes aren't facing pressure to move him by the deadline. A lower-body injury suffered Saturday against the Boston Bruins could also affect his value in the trade market.
Despite these factors, Chychrun still features prominently in trade rumors. On March 8, TSN's Darren Dreger claimed eight teams, including the Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks, still have serious interest in him. Perhaps one of them will meet the Coyotes' asking price rather than risk losing out on him during the offseason.
5. Ben Chiarot, Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot has been part of our trade boards since December. Slated to become an unrestricted free agent in July, the 6'3", 234-pounder remains among the players most likely to be moved before the deadline.
Chiarot, 30, plays a physical shutdown style of game well suited for the hard slog of the postseason. As we observed in our previous trade board, he's been linked to the Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs in the rumor mill. On March 9, Montreal Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy cited a source speculating the Carolina Hurricanes could be scouting the big blueliner.
With a salary-cap hit of $3.5 million, Chiarot would be an affordable option for cap-strapped playoff contenders. His 10-team no-trade clause provides some limitation over where he can go but still gives Canadiens management plenty of trade options to choose from.
The Canadiens' supposed asking price of a first-round draft pick could be a bigger sticking point than Chiarot's no-trade clause. With other notable blueline trade options potentially becoming available, interested clubs could be unwilling to meet the Habs' price. Chiarot should still get moved by the trade deadline, but the Canadiens could end up accepting less than a first-rounder in return.
4. Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl was among the top 10 players on our previous Trade Block Big Board. The ongoing uncertainty over his contract extension talks with the San Jose Sharks keeps the 28-year-old center among the top 10 on our updated trade board.
On March 9, San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng reported a source indicating the Sharks' priority is re-signing Hertl. Until that happens, however, there will be considerable interest in Hertl from playoff contenders leading up to the trade deadline. The Sharks' ongoing slide out of playoff contention provides additional fodder for the speculation over his future.
On March 7, The Athletic's Corey Masisak wondered if Hertl will want to spend the back end of his prime playing years on a team that might not be good enough to compete for a Stanley Cup. He also suggested signing Hertl to an expensive extension could create long-term salary-cap issues that hamper their efforts to build toward Cup contention.
If the two sides decide to part ways, there won't be a lack of suitors for Hertl's services as a playoff rental provided he widens his three-team trade list. The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers could come calling.
3. Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim Ducks
A talented all-around defenseman, Hampus Lindholm first appeared on our trade block big board in November 2021. The 28-year-old slid out of our subsequent rankings as his name faded from the rumor mill while the Ducks jockeyed for a playoff spot.
Lindholm returns to our list a week prior to the trade deadline amid speculation he could be on the move if he and the Ducks fail to reach an agreement on a contract extension. He's slated to become an unrestricted free agent after completing a six-year, $31.5 million deal and lacks no-trade protection.
The Orange County Register's Elliott Teaford reported Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek intends to trade his UFAs if he's unable to re-sign them before the trade deadline. On March 8, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the Ducks' emphasis was on re-signing Lindholm, though they could attempt to sign Josh Manson if the talks with Lindholm fall through.
Lindholm could ink an extension with the Ducks, but he'll draw plenty of interest in the trade market if they decide to move him. The Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, and Toronto Maple Leafs could be among the teams in the market for a top-four, left-side defenseman. The uncertainty over his contract status vaults him into No. 3 on our updated trade block big board.
2. Mark Giordano, Seattle Kraken
The biggest name chosen by the Seattle Kraken in last summer's expansion draft, Mark Giordano could soon become the most notable player traded by the club in its short history. As we noted in our previous trade board, the 38-year-old defenseman met with general manager Ron Francis Jr., and they've agreed to explore the trade market.
This shouldn't come as a surprise given the Kraken's position near the bottom of the Western Conference standings and Giordano's unrestricted free-agent eligibility this summer. He carries a $6.8 million cap hit for this season plus a list of 19 acceptable trade destinations.
Despite his age, Giordano remains a respected puck-moving defenseman with 23 points in 55 games on the low-scoring Kraken. On March 4, ESPN.com's Emily Kaplan reported the New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes showed the most interest in him.
Giordano's skills and leadership, his pending UFA status and his broad trade list make him the defenseman most likely to be moved by deadline day. Francis could seek a return that bolsters the Kraken's prospect cupboard or adds a young NHL-ready player to his active roster.
1. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
The top name on our trade board two weeks ago, Claude Giroux remains at this position as the deadline approaches. The 34-year-old Philadelphia Flyers captain's two-way skills, ability to play all three forward positions, experience and leadership make him the most desirable potential trade candidate in this year's market.
Giroux carries a full no-movement clause, but he's expected to waive it for a chance to play for a Stanley Cup contender. Previous media speculation linked him to the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. On March 7, NBC Sports Boston's Nick Goss cited Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman indicating the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers may have also "kicked tires" on Giroux.
An additional complication is Giroux's $8.3 million salary-cap hit for this season, of which $1.9 million remains. Some of his suitors could be waiting for the trade deadline to approach to accrue sufficient cap space to absorb his remaining cap hit. The Flyers could also set a high asking price, perhaps seeking a first-rounder, a top prospect and a good young NHL player.
Despite those issues, Giroux remains an enticing rental option for teams with Stanley Cup aspirations. One of them will pay the Flyers' price to acquire him.
Stats (as of March 12, 2022) via NHL.com. Salary info via Cap Friendly.