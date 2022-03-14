NHL Trade Block Big Board One Week from the 2022 Deadline

0 of 21

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NHL's March 21 trade deadline is only a week away. There have only been two minor moves thus far in March, with the San Jose Sharks acquiring goaltender Alex Stalock from the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens sending netminder Michael McNiven to the Calgary Flames. As the big day draws closer, however, we can expect more notable players to change teams.

Limited salary-cap space could explain the lack of significant trade activity so far. On March 4, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the teams that are buyers are telling the sellers they need more time mostly for salary-cap reasons. That's because many of the buyers are accruing salary-cap space as the deadline approaches. The longer they wait, the more cap room they'll have to make deals by March 21.

The lack of movement in the trade market means the noteworthy players on our Trade Block Big Board entering March remain available. That includes such stars as Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux, Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl.

In this update of our Trade Block Big Board, we'll examine where those trade candidates sit in our rankings and the factors that could affect them getting moved by deadline day. As always, you can weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.