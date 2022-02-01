NHL Trade Block Big Board Entering February 2022

0 of 11

Len Redkoles/Getty Images

After just one NHL trade took place in January, the turn of the month brings renewed hope of a busy trade deadline. Factors such as a high number of teams with limited salary-cap space and the recent spread of the omicron variant among NHL rosters contributed to this lack of activity.

But now that the schedule has moved into February, general managers could become more inclined to start making moves, with the March 21 deadline less than seven weeks away.

Despite the limited number of transactions in recent weeks, there hasn't been any shortage of rumors involving some notable NHL talent. Some of the names mentioned in recent trade speculation are players who appeared on our January edition, such as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun and Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux was among several new names in the rumor mill during January.

Here are our top 10 trade candidates entering February 2022. Do you agree with our ranking? Feel free to weigh in on this topic in the comments section.