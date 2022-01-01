NHL Trade Block Big Board Entering January 2022

0 of 11

NHL fans hoping for a December blockbuster trade like November's Jack Eichel deal were left disappointed. Activity slowed considerably in the weeks leading up to the holiday roster freeze from Dec. 19 to 27.

Three trades took place before the freeze, starting with the Buffalo Sabres acquiring goaltender Malcolm Subban on Dec. 2 from the Chicago Blackhawks. Seven days later, the Blackhawks landed winger Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs for minor leaguer Chad Krys. On Dec. 15, the St. Louis Blues shipped goalie Jon Gillies to the New Jersey Devils.

Once the freeze lifted, the only trade that took place saw a swap of minor league forwards. On Dec. 29, the Minnesota Wild acquired Nolan Stevens from the St. Louis Blues for William Bitten.

With the calendar flipped to January 2022, trade activity might pick up. The March 21 trade deadline remains over two months away, but some non-playoff clubs could start aggressively shopping potential free agents they cannot or will not re-sign during the offseason.

Our January listing contains some new names such as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Meanwhile, several notables such as San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane remain on our trade board.

Here are our top-10 trade candidates for January.