Top Trades and Landing Spots for Arizona Coyotes Defenseman Jakob Chychrun

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong has been wheeling and dealing since last summer, shipping out players for draft picks and prospects in order to rebuild his roster. On Dec. 15, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Armstrong appeared to be testing the trade market for Jakob Chychrun. That news vaulted the 23-year-old defenseman atop our January NHL Trade Block Big Board.

A talented, puck-moving blueliner, Chychrun overcame early-career knee injuries to become the Coyotes' top rearguard. Signed through 2024-25, he carries an affordable $4.6 million annual salary-cap hit and lacks no-trade protection until 2023-24.

Chychrun enjoyed a career-high 41-point performance in 2020-21, leading all defensemen with 18 goals in 56 games. His production is well down this season, with just two goals and seven points in 26 games with a league-worst plus-minus of minus-29. However, that's attributable to the Coyotes' depleted roster depth following Armstrong's offseason trade activity.

On Jan. 4, TSN's Darren Dreger reported teams were calling Armstrong with offers but that the asking price is expensive. He cited one club as saying the Coyotes GM seeks something comparable to what the Buffalo Sabres received from the Vegas Golden Knights for Jack Eichel in November. In other words, a good young NHL player, a top prospect close to being NHL-ready and two draft picks, including a first-rounder.

Four days later, however, Sportsnet's Jeff Marek reported the Coyotes are seeking "a young player, a high-end prospect plus a first-round pick." He speculated the Los Angeles Kings. St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks could have the assets to make an offer. However, the Blues lack the cap flexibility of the Kings and Ducks.

Dreger indicated the Coyotes aren't in any rush to move Chychrun, with Armstrong willing to wait until someone meets his asking price. That could mean hanging on until the offseason, but an irresistible offer could arrive before the March 21 trade deadline.

With that in mind, here's a look at five possible trade destinations for Chychrun and what the Coyotes could get in return. Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts on this topic in the comments section.