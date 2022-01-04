Top Trade Destinations for Montreal Canadiens Defenseman Ben Chiarot

0 of 5

It's only been six months since the Montreal Canadiens were playing in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, but it probably feels like six years for the floundering club and their fans. Entering the first full week of 2022, the Canadiens sit second-last in the overall standings with just seven wins and 18 points in 34 games.

Injuries to stars such as Carey Price and Shea Weber and the offseason departures of veteran leaders like Phillip Danault and Corey Perry contributed to the Canadiens' stunning decline this season. By the end of November, the club's woeful performance cost general manager Marc Bergevin and head coach Trevor Timmins their jobs.

Jeff Gorton, the Canadiens' new executive vice-president of hockey operations, could name Bergevin's replacement in the coming weeks. He and the new general manager will have to decide which of their pending free agents could end up getting shopped before the March 21 trade deadline.

Ben Chiarot emerged in media speculation over the final two months of 2021 as a trade candidate. The 6'3", 234-pound defenseman can play on the left or right side of the blue line. His physical shutdown game played a key role in the Canadiens reaching last year's Stanley Cup Final, and he remains among their few bright spots in this miserable season.

Chiarot also carries an affordable contract that will be enticing to contenders with limited salary-cap space. He has a $3.5 million salary-cap hit for this season with a 10-team no-trade list. Slated to become an unrestricted free agent in July, he could decide not to return with the Canadiens and instead try to sign with a Stanley Cup contender during the offseason.

On Dec. 2, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported speaking with several playoff contenders who greatly value Chiarot. He believes the 31-year-old blueliner could fetch a first-round pick in the trade market. Six days later, LeBrun's colleague Chris Johnston had Chiarot sitting atop TSN's December trade-bait board.

With the calendar flipped to January, Chiarot should still remain a prized asset in the trade market. Here's a look at five clubs that could pursue him in the coming weeks.