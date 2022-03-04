Updated Landing Spots and Trade Ideas for Flyers Captain Claude Giroux

0 of 5

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Back in December, we examined five potential landing spots for Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux. With the versatile 34-year-old forward featuring prominently in rumors as the March 21 trade deadline approaches, it's worthwhile to revisit our list.

As we noted in our March NHL Trade Block Big Board, Giroux is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He carries an $8.3 million cap hit but earns just $4 million in base salary and $1 million in bonus money. He also has a full no-movement clause, giving him complete control over potential trade destinations if playoff contenders come calling.

Despite his age, Giroux remains a skilled two-way player whose ability to man all three forward positions would provide a Stanley Cup contender with roster flexibility, leadership and playoff experience. With 39 points in 50 games, he's tied with Cam Atkinson as the Flyers' leading scorer and is among the league leaders with a faceoff win percentage of 62.0.

On Feb. 14, Colorado Hockey Now's Adrian Dater reported being told the Avalanche were Giroux's preferred destination, followed by the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. However, that doesn't mean he won't expand that list before the trade deadline or that he'll wind up with those clubs. The Blues, for example, have almost no salary-cap space to take on the remainder of his cap hit.

Here's our updated look at five teams we consider to be the most likely trade-deadline landing spots for Giroux.