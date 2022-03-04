Updated Landing Spots and Trade Ideas for Flyers Captain Claude GirouxMarch 4, 2022
Updated Landing Spots and Trade Ideas for Flyers Captain Claude Giroux
Back in December, we examined five potential landing spots for Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux. With the versatile 34-year-old forward featuring prominently in rumors as the March 21 trade deadline approaches, it's worthwhile to revisit our list.
As we noted in our March NHL Trade Block Big Board, Giroux is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He carries an $8.3 million cap hit but earns just $4 million in base salary and $1 million in bonus money. He also has a full no-movement clause, giving him complete control over potential trade destinations if playoff contenders come calling.
Despite his age, Giroux remains a skilled two-way player whose ability to man all three forward positions would provide a Stanley Cup contender with roster flexibility, leadership and playoff experience. With 39 points in 50 games, he's tied with Cam Atkinson as the Flyers' leading scorer and is among the league leaders with a faceoff win percentage of 62.0.
On Feb. 14, Colorado Hockey Now's Adrian Dater reported being told the Avalanche were Giroux's preferred destination, followed by the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. However, that doesn't mean he won't expand that list before the trade deadline or that he'll wind up with those clubs. The Blues, for example, have almost no salary-cap space to take on the remainder of his cap hit.
Here's our updated look at five teams we consider to be the most likely trade-deadline landing spots for Giroux.
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins have been trying to find a suitable second-line center since David Krejci returned to the Czech Republic last summer. They're using Erik Haula in that role, but he's best suited for third-line duty.
Giroux could be a solid addition at both ends of the ice. His two-way skills and versatility enable him to play center, and his strength on the draw would give the Bruins a solid faceoff duo with first-line center Patrice Bergeron in all situations. Giroux could also move among other forward positions on the top three lines should injuries strike.
The Bruins have $5 million in projected trade-deadline cap space. That's enough to take on the rest of Giroux's cap hit, though general manager Don Sweeney could ask the Flyers to retain some salary if he's looking at other additions.
Sweeney could offer Jake DeBrusk as part of the return. A restricted free agent this summer with arbitration rights, the 25-year-old winger requested a trade in November, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug. They could also part with center Jack Studnicka or defenseman Urho Vaakanainen in the deal.
Colorado Avalanche
Giroux has been linked to the Colorado Avalanche for several weeks. On Jan. 25, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman suggested the forward and his right-handed shot would be a good fit in Denver. We mentioned Dater's Feb. 14 report about Giroux's supposed preference to join the Avs.
Doing so could give Giroux his best chance of winning the first Stanley Cup of his 15-season NHL career. Last season's Presidents' Trophy winner, the Avs hold a five-point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the overall standings. With a roster containing superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, his versatility would fit in well among their top-nine forwards.
Salary-cap space, however, will be an issue for the Avalanche, who have $3.9 million in projected trade-deadline room. General manager Joe Sakic might have to ask the Flyers to retain a portion of Giroux's remaining cap hit. He could also attempt to get a third team involved to broker a deal that spreads the cap hit around. That type of move, however, would involve Sakic parting with assets to two teams.
The Flyers could seek a young player such as Tyson Jost ($2 million annual cap hit through 2022-23) as part of the return. The Avalanche lack first- and second-round picks in this year's draft, meaning Sakic might have to give up one or two quality prospects such as Justin Barron or Sean Behrens.
Florida Panthers
Most trade speculation regarding the Florida Panthers has them linked to defensemen such as the Arizona Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun, the Dallas Stars' John Klingberg and the Montreal Canadiens' Ben Chiarot. However, Friedman suggested in mid-February they could be among the suitors for Giroux.
The Panthers are jockeying with the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Eastern Conference standings. If general manager Bill Zito cannot find a suitable defenseman in the trade market, adding someone with Giroux's versatility, leadership and two-way abilities to his club's already deep forward lines could prove to be the final piece of the championship puzzle.
Acquiring Giroux will require Zito to part with a promising young player. He's not moving rookie star Anton Lundell, but winger Owen Tippett could be available. The Panthers lack picks in the first and second rounds of this year's draft, which could mean adding a couple of prospects who might include forward/center Mackie Samoskevich or defenseman Michael Benning.
The Panthers also have $3.8 million in projected trade-deadline cap space to absorb the rest of Giroux's remaining cap hit. However, they could request the Flyers retain part of it or ask them to take on an impending free-agent forward such as Frank Vatrano or Noel Acciari as part of the deal.
Minnesota Wild
As noted above, the Minnesota Wild are reportedly among Giroux's preferred trade destinations if a deal with the Avalanche isn't possible. Sitting fourth overall in the tight Western Conference standings, they have the potential to stage a run for the Stanley Cup this season.
Giroux would provide them with a natural center to perhaps skate on the top line if there's concern about converted winger Ryan Hartman handling that role. He would certainly help them in the faceoff circle, where they're 28th overall (47.4) in faceoff win percentage. Giroux could also skate on either wing among their top-nine if necessary.
With $10.6 million in projected trade-deadline cap space, the Wild have plenty of room to absorb the remainder of Giroux's cap hit. General manager Bill Guerin has all his draft picks save for a seventh-rounder this year, plus he has an extra fifth-rounder to draw upon for trade chips.
Guerin is unlikely to part with a rising young forward such as Matt Boldy or Marco Rossi. The Flyers could seek a promising goalie such as Jesper Wallstedt or a right-side defenseman like Calen Addison as part of the return.
New York Rangers
The New York Rangers have figured prominently in this season's NHL trade rumor mill. With $31.2 million in projected deadline cap space and depth in promising young players to draw upon for bait, general manager Chris Drury appears in the best position among this season's playoff clubs to make a deal for a veteran star such as Giroux.
Drury's club needs experienced depth among its top-six right wings. Sammy Blais is out for the season following knee surgery in November, while Kakko Kaapo will be sidelined by an upper-body injury until mid-March. 2020 first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere has yet to blossom into a reliable scorer while Dryden Hunt is best suited for checking-line duty.
Giroux could help the Rangers as a rental player. He can skate at right wing on the first or second line or can slide over to center or left wing if injuries hit the lineup. His faceoff skills would also provide a boost to their faceoff win percentage (47.7), which sits 26th.
Drury could be willing to part with his first-rounder this season given his club sits sixth in the Eastern Conference. His promising youngsters could be enticing to the Flyers if they're thinking about a quick turnaround. Winger Vitali Kravtsov is available after spending the season in the KHL awaiting a trade. Blueliner Nils Lundkvist could also be available.
Stats are accurate as of Wednesday and are via NHL.com. Salary info via CapFriendly.