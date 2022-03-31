3 Takeaways from Lakers' March Performance

0 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The disaster movie that is the Los Angeles Lakers' 2021-22 NBA season is trudging toward an uninspiring, increasingly inevitable conclusion.

Beyond the presence of name-brand stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, there is zero reason to believe a turnaround is coming. The Lakers have trended down for two-plus months, following a mildly respectable (albeit disappointing) 21-19 start with a woeful 10-25 performance ever since.

Tuesday's 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks was the Lakers' 11th in March alone. That's the same number suffered by the Oklahoma City Thunder, a rebuilder that has shut down a big chunk of an already gutted roster in hopes of improving their draft-lottery odds.

There's no hope left in Hollywood—just the following three things to take away from this frustrating stretch.