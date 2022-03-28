Browns' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns no longer have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. And they don't have their first-round selections in 2023 or 2024, either. They included all three picks as part of the package to land quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans earlier in March.

Even though the Browns will now turn to Watson at QB, that doesn't mean they don't still have holes at other areas on their roster. They will have to surround him with the best possible players on offense and also take care of addressing their defensive needs in order to have success moving forward.

Cleveland will have an opportunity to do that in the draft, which is set to take place April 28-30. The Browns may no longer own a first-round selection, but they still have seven picks they can use to add some talented young players.

Here's a closer look at Cleveland's top needs it may have to address during the draft.