Raiders' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The first wave of NFL free agency was an exciting one for the Las Vegas Raiders. They made a series of moves that should have them poised to contend in the suddenly-stacked AFC West.

Through free agency and the trade market, the Raiders have added Chandler Jones, Davante Adams, Rock Ya-Sin, Jayon Brown, Jacob Hollister and Demarcus Robinson, to name a few. Jones and Adams are the big additions, of course. Both are poised to be future Hall of Famers.

Las Vegas still has work to do in the 2022 draft, though, and only a handful of picks with which to work. The Raiders sent their first- and second-round selections to the Green Bay Packers in the Adams trade, leaving them with a third, a fourth, two fifths and a seventh.

How should the Raiders spend their remaining draft capital? Below, you'll find a look at the three biggest needs Las Vegas should look to fill during its hometown draft next month.