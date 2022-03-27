Lakers Rumors: Latest on Anthony Davis' Return and Russell Westbrook Trade Buzz

0 of 3

John McCoy/Associated Press

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers face a pivotal matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. L.A. is now in real danger of missing the play-in tournament, and a loss in New Orleans could be disastrous.

The Lakers are currently clinging onto the ninth seed in the Western Conference, with a half-game lead over the Pelicans and a 1.5-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio has won three in a row and could conceivably jump both the Lakers and the Pelicans before season's end.

Los Angeles won't have star Anthony Davis in the lineup Sunday, as he continues to rehab from a right foot sprain. However, the Lakers could have Davis in the lineup for the play-in tournament if they get that far.

Regardless of how things unfold over the next couple of weeks, the Lakers are likely to undergo some significant changes in the offseason. Moving on from Russell Westbrook could be part of the game plan, but L.A. could struggle to find options.

What's next for Davis? What does the future hold for Westbrook? Let's dive into the latest buzz.