Lakers Rumors: Latest on Anthony Davis' Return and Russell Westbrook Trade Buzz
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers face a pivotal matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. L.A. is now in real danger of missing the play-in tournament, and a loss in New Orleans could be disastrous.
The Lakers are currently clinging onto the ninth seed in the Western Conference, with a half-game lead over the Pelicans and a 1.5-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio has won three in a row and could conceivably jump both the Lakers and the Pelicans before season's end.
Los Angeles won't have star Anthony Davis in the lineup Sunday, as he continues to rehab from a right foot sprain. However, the Lakers could have Davis in the lineup for the play-in tournament if they get that far.
Regardless of how things unfold over the next couple of weeks, the Lakers are likely to undergo some significant changes in the offseason. Moving on from Russell Westbrook could be part of the game plan, but L.A. could struggle to find options.
What's next for Davis? What does the future hold for Westbrook? Let's dive into the latest buzz.
Davis Could Return in Early April
Despite their disappointing 31-42 record, the Lakers haven't given up on the season. The fact that they can be dangerous with Davis and LeBron James both healthy is a big reason why. Obviously, neither is completely healthy right now.
Davis remains out, while James (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday.
The good news is that Davis might be back before the end of the regular season. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis could return by early April.
"If everything continues to progress well in Davis' rehab, the All-Star big man could be suiting up for games by the first week of April, at the earliest, sources told ESPN," McMenamin wrote.
It's worth noting that the first week of April is the at-the-earliest scenario here. A lot will likely hinge on where Los Angeles resides in the standings. The Lakers presumably don't want to rush Davis back, but if every game becomes a win-or-go-home scenario, they may have no choice. If L.A. can manage to string together some wins without Davis, they may instead target the play-in tournament, which begins April 12, for his return.
The Lakers' regular-season finale against the Denver Nuggets is scheduled for April 10.
Knicks Not Interested in Russell Westbrook
Last offseason's addition of Westbrook was supposed to help the Lakers manage injuries like Davis' during the regular season. Having three superstar players in Davis, James and Westbrook should have allowed L.A. to rotate its centerpieces and have top-end talent on the court when one missed time.
Things haven't played out that way, however, as the team chemistry with Westbrook has been lacking. L.A.'s preference could be to move on from Westbrook in the offseason.
According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Lakers don't plan to use the stretch provision to waive Westbrook.
"I was told 'that's very unlikely to happen.' I mean, anything could change here, but I don't think the Lakers intend to carry dead money on future salary because of Russell Westbrook," Fischer told NBA insider Marc Stein on Stein's podcast.
A trade is still possible, though finding a suitor will be difficult. According to Fischer, the New York Knicks are among the teams uninterested in acquiring Westbrook.
"I pitched the idea to Knicks people time and again going back to the deadline, and they have no interest," Fischer said. "... Everything I've heard is that New York is trying to grow this group as it is and mix and match a few parts and move forward."
New York is on the brink of elimination now and will look to reload in the offseason, but it's unlikely to view Westbrook as a quick fix.
LA Will Have to Sweeten a Westbrook-for-Wall Trade
The Houston Rockets could be a potential trade partner, as they've discussed a swap of Westbrook and Houston point guard John Wall. However, a straight-up player-for-player trade isn't likely to happen. According to Stein, Houston wanted a future first-round pick as part of the deal at the trade deadline.
The Rockets may not be willing to lower that asking price.
"Houston, that scenario will remain, but the question will be how willing is Houston to lower," Stein said. "They're going to hold out for some sort of incentivized deal. They're not just going to trade Wall for Russ. They wanted at least a first-round pick to do it at the trade deadline, and the Lakers weren't willing to do that."
Part of the problem with moving Westbrook is that he has one year left on his contract at $47 million. Wall has a year left too, at $47.4 million, so neither team would get cap relief out of the deal.
If Houston demands a first-round pick (or more), the Lakers' disinterest is understandable. However, Los Angeles won't have many options, and if it's simply hoping to get something in return for Westbrook, sending draft picks may be the only way to do it.
Wall has not seen the court with Houston this season—he and the team agreed to have him sit while exploring trade options—and played just 40 games over the previous two because of a torn Achilles and a hamstring strain. Could he revive his career in L.A.? Maybe, but the Lakers will likely have to pay to find out.