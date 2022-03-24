Ranking Celtics' Ideal 1st-Round Playoff Matchups

Ranking Celtics' Ideal 1st-Round Playoff MatchupsMarch 24, 2022
The Boston Celtics apparently know how to execute a New Year's resolution.
Something about the calendar flipping to 2022 became truly transformational for this team. Before it, this group ranked as one of the NBA's biggest disappointments. Since, though, it has ascended all the way to juggernaut status.
The Shamrocks exited December with a forgettable—and wholly frustrating—17-19 record. In the nearly three months since, they've gone a dominant 29-9, a run that grows even more remarkable when considering they opened January with a 6-5 stretch. For the non-math majors in the audience, that's a 23-4 sprint from that point forward.
The Celtics can suddenly dream as big as their imagination allows. They are technically seeded fourth in the Eastern Conference, but they're just a game-and-a-half back of the top-seeded Miami Heat. Maintain this momentum, and Boston could be positioned to open the postseason against a Play-In Tournament participant.
Speaking of which, let's rank the top three realistic opponents the Celtics could draw in round one.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers have had an unexpectedly awesome season. Their skipper, J.B. Bickerstaff, should garner serious support in Coach of the Year voting. They probably have the Rookie of the Year in Evan Mobley. Their point guard, Darius Garland, can pile up points or assists (or both) in bunches. Their defense can be suffocating, especially when Jarrett Allen can anchor the interior.
We shouldn't discount what Cleveland has done to this point. This is a good team.
But, assuming the Cavs avoid the Play-In Tournament, they're the top-six seed that everyone else hopes to draw.
They've never been in this position before, and they weren't supposed to be here now. Their offense can be erratic around Garland, and it's unclear when their defense will get Allen back from his fractured finger.
2. Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks are what many feared the Celtics were: a team with expectations that has actually disappointed.
The club that soared to the Eastern Conference Finals last year has yet to get off the ground this season. Every forward step is immediately followed by one going the opposite way. In the last week alone, the Hawks scored a 15-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies and suffered a 21-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Other than the ignitable Trae Young, nothing about Atlanta really scares its opponents, especially when scoring forward John Collins is stuck on the sideline with foot and finger injuries. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari have taken a step back from last season, while De'Andre Hunder and Kevin Huerter have failed to leap the way Atlanta needs.
The Hawks offense is really good, but the Celtics defense is better. Even if those units played to a draw, Tatum and the rest of Boston's offense could shred Atlanta's exploitable defense to pieces.
1. Charlotte Hornets
It's all about stars in the NBA postseason, and Charlotte's aren't quite ready for this stage.
There could be a point in time—perhaps in the near future—when LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges can form a championship-caliber duo. It's just not happening now.
The Hornets defense leaks too often, and the offense isn't explosive enough to consistently compensate for that. Charlotte doesn't have a Tatum stopper. Boston could have a Ball stopper in Marcus Smart.
This just isn't a good matchup for the Hornets on paper, and honestly, it shouldn't be. These teams are on different timelines. If the Hornets make it to the opening round, they will have done their job and made this season a resounding success. The Celtics have much bigger goals, and based on the last few months, they have a real chance of realizing them.