Ranking Celtics' Ideal 1st-Round Playoff Matchups

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics apparently know how to execute a New Year's resolution.

Something about the calendar flipping to 2022 became truly transformational for this team. Before it, this group ranked as one of the NBA's biggest disappointments. Since, though, it has ascended all the way to juggernaut status.

The Shamrocks exited December with a forgettable—and wholly frustrating—17-19 record. In the nearly three months since, they've gone a dominant 29-9, a run that grows even more remarkable when considering they opened January with a 6-5 stretch. For the non-math majors in the audience, that's a 23-4 sprint from that point forward.

The Celtics can suddenly dream as big as their imagination allows. They are technically seeded fourth in the Eastern Conference, but they're just a game-and-a-half back of the top-seeded Miami Heat. Maintain this momentum, and Boston could be positioned to open the postseason against a Play-In Tournament participant.

Speaking of which, let's rank the top three realistic opponents the Celtics could draw in round one.