Ranking the Top 12 Sophomores Heading into the 2022 College Football Season

0 of 12

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

College football in 2022 is going to be full of superb sophomores.

Trying to determine just who is going to be the best is a tall task.

Of course, the skill-position players get most of the attention, and there are always going to be young guys not yet on the radar who burst onto the scene. But the sport has already produced some up-and-coming players who are entering their sophomore seasons.

Some of them are going to be true second-year players. Others have redshirted. So this list of the top sophomores factored in each player's body of work on the field, breakout potential, elite ceiling and pro potential.

At least 30 more players had legitimate arguments for inclusion, but the top five who just missed this list were Clemson running back Will Shipley, Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart, USC wide receiver Mario Williams, Oklahoma State edge Collin Oliver and Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.

Somebody like Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III, who led the FBS in rushing in 2021, is on the list, but he isn't as high as he would be if he were dominating Power Five competition. Then there is the chore of comparing Player A at one position to Player B at another.

In the end, of course, anybody's list would have subjectivity built in, but here is B/R's list of top sophomores entering the 2022 season.