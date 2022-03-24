Lakers Blueprint to Regain Contender Status in 2022

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are the NBA superteam that wasn't.

A popular preseason pick to win the Western Conference, if not an NBA championship, they never came close to resembling a full-fledged contender once the 2021-22 campaign tipped. Their high mark had them three games above .500 back in mid-December. The 31-42 record they have following Wednesday night means it's impossible for them to finish with a winning mark.

That's unacceptable. Actually, it's disastrous considering this was LeBron James' age-37 season—and he's been spectacular in it. He's still capable of leading a championship charge. He just needs a roster around him that's good enough to join him on the journey.

Here's how the Lakers can assemble one this summer.