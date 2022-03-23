49ers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

49ers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason DecisionsMarch 23, 2022
The San Francisco 49ers opened NFL free agency by making a splash at a position of need.
They handed a three-year, $42 million contract to cornerback Charvarius Ward to improve the quality at defensive back.
The 49ers were comfortable with their talent at every other defensive position, but they needed to make a move at cornerback. Injuries and inconsistent play plagued the position in 2021, and the NFC West side is hoping he is the upgrade it needs in order to field a more complete defense.
Ward was the Niners' major signing during the first wave of free agency, but San Francisco also made a few minor deals to improve depth at certain positions and bolster its special teams unit.
Charvarius Ward
Contract Details: Three years, $42 million ($26.7 million guaranteed)
San Francisco made a major financial commitment to upgrading its cornerback depth.
Charvarius Ward improved in each of his four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and warranted a large payday.
Ward had 10 passes defended, two interceptions and 67 tackles over 13 games for the AFC West champion last season. He also allowed a 51.3 completion rate and 6.7 yards per target last season. The yards-per-target total was his best in his four seasons in the league.
San Francisco needed a top-tier corner to come in and make the unit tougher to play against than it already is. If Ward plays as well as he did in Kansas City, he will help the 49ers deal with the aerial threats of the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks and could even be a difference-maker in a few NFC West contests.
Grade: A
Ray-Ray McCloud
Contract Details: Two years, $10.4 million
Ray-Ray McCloud will be San Francisco's top return man.
His arrival from the Pittsburgh Steelers also gives the 49ers some extra depth at wide receiver.
He was primarily used as a return specialist in Pittsburgh, but he contributed some decent numbers in the passing game among a crowded wide receiver group in 2021. The fifth-year wide receiver produced career bests in receptions and receiving yards to go along with his 22.2 yards per return.
McCloud's main focus will be on special teams, but he could be used as an extra wideout with big-play potential in certain offensive sets when Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk need time off the field for a few plays.
Grade: B
Hassan Ridgeway
Contract Details: One year, $2.5 million ($1 guaranteed)
Hassan Ridgeway should provide some much-needed depth on the defensive interior.
The veteran defensive tackle was signed to a one-year contract to provide support behind Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead.
Ridgeway could be important right off the bat in San Francisco as Kinlaw works his way back from the knee injury he suffered back in October.
It may take a game or two for Kinlaw to get back up to full game speed, and Ridgeway could spell him with more snaps in the opening part of the campaign. Once Kinlaw is back to full game health, Ridgeway should be a nice depth piece to have to clog up opponents' running games.
Ridgeway produced 20 tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble over 17 games with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. San Francisco would love to get that type of production out of a second-string defensive tackle.
Grade: B
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.