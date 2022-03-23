49ers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

1 of 3

Contract Details: Three years, $42 million ($26.7 million guaranteed)

San Francisco made a major financial commitment to upgrading its cornerback depth.

Charvarius Ward improved in each of his four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and warranted a large payday.

Ward had 10 passes defended, two interceptions and 67 tackles over 13 games for the AFC West champion last season. He also allowed a 51.3 completion rate and 6.7 yards per target last season. The yards-per-target total was his best in his four seasons in the league.

San Francisco needed a top-tier corner to come in and make the unit tougher to play against than it already is. If Ward plays as well as he did in Kansas City, he will help the 49ers deal with the aerial threats of the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks and could even be a difference-maker in a few NFC West contests.

Grade: A