Lakers News: Latest Coaching Rumors, LeBron Discusses Difficult Season and More

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high after Monday night's big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The evening was highlighted by a warm Cleveland welcome for LeBron James and LeBron's viral-video-worthy dunk over former teammate Kevin Love.

The 131-120 win also marked Los Angeles' second victory in three games and allowed them to keep pace for the play-in tournament. That's not where the Lakers hoped to be when the season began, but it's some consolation in what has been a difficult season.

The trade for Russell Westbrook continues to look like a mistake, and team chemistry has been fleeting. Even with a disappointing 31-41 record, though, the Lakers still have an opportunity to treat fans to another playoff berth.

From there, who knows? The Lakers probably aren't championship material, but if James and Anthony Davis can get hot, they could make noise in the postseason.

Regardless of how things play out down the stretch, change is coming for the Lakers in the offseason.